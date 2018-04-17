Lady Zamar ready to dazzle Byo fans

Showbiz Correspondent

THE queen of South African house music, Lady Zamar, will tonight serenade Bulawayo fans when she performs at Cosmopolitan Night Club.

The event that will also serve as a pre-independence celebration will see top female DJs Liz and Crazy Dee alongside guest DJs Wellyonz, Eugy, Champion Sound ZW and Victor Bravo perform alongside Zamar. Club Cosmopolitan resident DJs Mzoe, Kananjo and Keezy AM wrap up the line up.

Lady Zamar, the voice behind Prince Kaybee’s Charlotte track, according to event organiser, Mduduzi Mdlongwa, is excited to be visiting Zimbabwe for the first time since her meteoric rise to prominence in showbiz.

Mdlongwa of 3D Events said all was set adding that Lady Zamar is expected to touch down in Bulawayo this morning.

“After Lady Zamar arrives, she’ll go around the city to meet fans. Also, during the day, she’ll make a stop at Zarah Lounge, Cosmopolitan for sound check and also Ster Kinekor movie house at Bulawayo Centre.

“Thereafter, she’ll freshen up for the show in the evening,” said Mdlongwa.

He said advance tickets that are on sale at Copa Cubanna and Zarah Lounge have been moving fast. General tickets are being sold for $10, $15 for VIP and $20 for VVIP.

“Those in the VVIP will be closer to the artiste and will also meet and greet Lady Zamar. They will also be able to take pictures with her.”

Lady Zamar shone on Prince Kaybee’s Charlotte and chart topping song Love Is Blind. In December last year, her album King Zamar went gold and in February 2018, King Zamar album sales were over 22 000.