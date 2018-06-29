Lasker speaks to new film production

Langalakhe Mabena

STLL basking in the success of his 2018 film The Walk which won two accolades at the Roil Bulawayo Arts Awards for Outstanding Film and Best Director, actor and filmmaker Daniel Lasker is featuring on yet another fantasy adventure film titled The Telling Room.

The new film, which was shot in some of the country’s beautiful settings including Bulawayo and Harare, was scripted and directed by Harare-bred producer Duncan Frost and is set for release early next year. It will first premiere at the Sundance Film Festival in the United States of America before it circulates to the rest of the world.

With Lasker playing the lead role of “The Magician” on the film, Bulawayo’s Leonardo DiCaprio lookalike revealed that the movie will be a competitive production which will put the country on the international map as it is the first of its kind to be produced in Zimbabwe.

“I don’t have a specific character name but it’s better described and termed as ‘The Magician’ because no one knows my real name neither do I because I was orphaned while I was a toddler.

“The Telling Room is one of the best productions to come out of the country. It contains sequences which are packed with ground-breaking computer generated imagery and visual effects, something which people in our country have never seen before,” said Lasker.

The Telling Room is a fantasy adventure film that follows the story of a young man with extraordinary supernatural abilities who tries to put a stop to the mysterious murders that are plaguing the town of Stonelake. With a colourful cast including some of the country’s top actors such as Eddie Sandifolo,

Kevin Hanssen and Farai Chigudu to mention a few, the director of the film, Duncan Frost revealed that he believes fans will fall in love with his production as he has chosen the best actors in the land whom he trusts will deliver on his creativity.

“This is the first film of its kind in the history of the Zimbabwean film industry. I chose the best cast from the country which I trust will deliver what I want and need the audience to see,” he said.