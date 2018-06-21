LATEST: President to tour Ekusileni

Pamela Shumba, Senior Reporter

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa will on Saturday tour Ekusileni Hospital in Bulawayo province, before addressing a rally at White City Stadium.

Zanu-PF Bulawayo provincial secretary for information, Cde Christopher Ndlovu yesterday said preparations for President Mnangagwa’s visit to Bulawayo are at an advanced stage.

“We’re ready to host President Mnangagwa in our province on Saturday. He’ll tour Ekusileni Hospital and also address a rally at White City Stadium.

“Everybody from Bulawayo is invited to attend the rally and meet the President. It’s not for Zanu-PF members only. We’ve already sent people on the ground to invite the people of ulawayo to the rally,” said Cde Ndlovu.

President Mnangagwa is also expected to visit Matabeleland South Province tomorrow, where he will launch the command agriculture programme at the Gwanda Show Grounds and address the people at Phelandaba Stadium.