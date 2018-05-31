LATEST: Zanu-PF on ED Mat South visit

Nqobile Tshili, Chronicle Correspondent

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa will not hold a Zanu-PF star rally in Matabeleland South on Saturday as it was earlier claimed.

Zanu-PF national spokesperson Cde Simon Khaya-Moyo on Thursday morning said the Matabeleland South rally will be held at a later date.

He made the clarification after the Minister of State for Provincial Affairs Matabeleland South Cde Abednigo Ncube told journalists that the President was going to tour provincial projects before holding a star rally on Saturday

More to follow…