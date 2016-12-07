Line ministries, Govt depts to be realigned

Nduduzo Tshuma, Political Editor

PRESIDENT Mugabe yesterday said the Government is forging ahead with the process of realigning line ministries and government departments to achieve leaner structures and effective service delivery.

Presenting a State of the Nation Address in Parliament in Harare, he said the realignment was being conducted following the adoption of the 2015 Civil Service Audit report.

“Following the adoption by the Government of the 2015 Civil Service Audit report, the Public Service Commission aims to realign, rationalise and restructure line ministries and government establishment.

“The commission is currently implementing a number of structural reforms including the abolition of redundant and vacant non critical posts, it is also in the process of rationalising the duplications and overlaps of functions between and among some line ministries and is carrying our job re-engineering, job enrichment and multi skills,” said President Mugabe.

“The resultant effect will be leaner and strata structures that are economic and will thus enhance effective and quality service delivery.”

The audit was carried out by the Civil Service Commission at the instruction of Cabinet to guide Government in the implementation of key reforms in the public service sector.

Audit findings revealed that labour was one of the cost drivers, which pushed the wage bill to unprecedented levels. It also unmasked flagrant abuse of overtime allowances and leave days, salary fraud, idle manpower, duplication of roles and uncoordinated staff recruitment.

The rationalisation is in line with the Zim-Asset Public Administration, Governance and Performance Management sub-cluster, which is guided by the Results Based Management System and focuses on budgeting and resourcing, public sector modernisation and civil service reform, fostering good governance and building capacities for public sector institutions.

In May, our sister paper, The Herald reported that the civil service rationalisation exercise had begun to pay off with implemented recommendations at the time set to cut the wage bill by $300 million this year.

The paper reported that once all the recommendations are effected — some which awaited Cabinet approval — the wage bill would be reduced by a further $144 million by the end of the year.

Government’s wage bill stands at $190 million monthly, translating to $2,28 billion annually.

Public Service, Labour and Social Services Minister Prisca Mupfumira then, said the Government planned to cut its annual bill by $435 982 964.

On another note, President Mugabe paid tribute to Zimbabweans for their love of peace in the face of economic challenges fuelled by the western sponsored sanctions as a punitive measure for the land reform programme.

He also commended the country’s security forces for maintaining peace in the country that is the envy of many countries.

The President’s sentiments come against the background of futile attempts to destabilise the nation by Western sponsored regime change agents through violent protests in Harare and Bulawayo.

“Let me conclude by paying tribute to our peace loving people who have endured all manner of economic hardships since we embarked on the historic land reform programme. I wish to commend them for their resilience and urge them to cherish the peace and tranquillity that continues to be the envy of many,” said President Mugabe.

He reiterated the need for both the African Union and Sadc to wean themselves from over reliance on foreign funding in the areas of peace and security.

“Zimbabwe made history and left a permanent mark at both the regional and continental levels following our chairing of both Sadc and AU in 2014 and 2015. The country championed the development and adoption of a regional industrialisation strategy hinged on value addition and beneficiation,” he said.

“Zimbabwe also steered the adoption of the AU agenda 2063 which is Africa’s development blue print. Meanwhile, we continue to call for the weaning of both Sadc and the AU from over dependency of foreign funding especially on critical issues of peace and security.”

President Mugabe wished all Zimbabweans an accident free festive season and also urged them to pray for rains in the face of the scourge of drought experienced by the country.

“I wish to take this opportunity to wish all of us, whatever our stand in life, whatever our political affinities, whatever our cultural backgrounds and whatever our religious affinities, and to wish all of us an accident free festive season, a merry Christmas and a Prosperous New Year,” he said.