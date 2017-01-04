Locals throng Falls Carnival

Melissa Mpofu/Leonard Ncube

SUBSIDISED packages for Zimbabweans may have been just what the doctor ordered as more locals from all corners of the country made the pilgrimage to the annual Jameson Vic Falls Carnival than in previous years.

While the three-day fete – a platform to unite with family and make new friends – has always been a major tourist draw card to the resort town, this year’s festivities managed to draw over 1 000 Zimbabweans from diverse backgrounds who trooped in to sample the best the country has to offer in the holiday leisure and entertainment department.

Among the packages for locals were a train and bus party where revellers were picked along the Harare-Vic Falls route by bus to join the festivities.

The train, though not well subscribed owing to poor marketing was another effort by organisers to entice locals to attend the event. Organisers also reduced the ticket prices by half to accommodate locals who had always complained that the event was too pricey.

Upon arrival in the resort, party lovers were treated to arguably one of the best organised editions of the event. What made the fete unique was that the programme was spruced up to cater for the diverse crowd. Only professional and experienced artistes such as Sketchy Bongo, Goodluck, Judgment Yard and Sulumani Chimbetu were given slots at the event to keep the festivals standards high.

Organisers also introduced a plastic money facility. People were requested to load cash in a card which they would use to swipe for their drinks – making it more convenient to transact.

As a result, event organisers were impressed by the event which attracted up to 4 000 people while artists, most of them first timers, said they had an experience of a lifetime.

Charlotte Kanter, a marketing director at Morse Code – a South African company charged with marketing the event – described last year’s carnival as the best.

“Every year, we get an amazing response from fans, but this year’s edition is bigger than ever because of the attendance and calibre of artists we had. We’d people from Bulawayo, Harare, South Africa, Zambia, Botswana, Namibia, US, Australia and some from Europe coming down to party with us,” said Kanter.

But, also to be commended are the hotel and service providers in the resort town who played a large role in setting the carnival mood. Their hospitality to visitors and services provided went a long way as most seemed content with the various activities they partook in. Restaurants such as the new Three Monkeys, Shearwater Cafe and KFC are not to be left out as they were responsible for feeding the thousands of visitors with quality meals. Though a bit pricey, the sumptuous meals were worth every dime.

Comments on the carnival on Facebook were evidence that carnivalists had had a memorable experience. Some who attended from Bulawayo thanked the organisers for a job well done and challenged event organisers from Bulawayo to emulate them.

“This December, I learnt a few lessons about creating the right vibe for people who want to enjoy. We look forward to 3D’s Black Motion event on the 21st of December every year and then Kalawa Homecoming on the 27th of the same month. But this year’s events were a major let down. From bottles thrown on stage at the Black Motion show to Jah Prayzah singing like he was in rush to get somewhere. How I so wish I could take 3D to Centurion Tshisa Nyama and how I could take Oskido to the Vic Falls Carnival just so that they can see and learn how to organise events,” posted an avid entertainment follower, Beekay.

Another, Lil Bow posted: “This is probably my coolest gig to date. Couldn’t be more grateful. Thank you to the amazing Vic Falls Carnival organisers and crew, the lovely people at Shearwater Explorers Village who took such good care of us and to every warm, interesting and friendly person I met. I couldn’t have asked for a better experience.”

Others however suggested that event organisers needed to include more genres at the carnival.

“The carnival was amazing . . . the vibe in general. But the sound system was bad. The music/artists were my favourite, but it should be a mix if different tempos. The selected ones were too slow for a carnival,” posted Charity Mask.