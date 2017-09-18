Low turnout at Cassper gig

Bongani Ndlovu, Showbiz Correspondent

CASSPER Nyovest made a return to Bulawayo but not many people turned up for his show last Friday.

The few who however turned up at the Large City Hall enjoyed every minute of his set .

Many thought that Cassper was not going to make it to Bulawayo because he was billed to perform in South Africa and Harare over two days.

The Bulawayo show was unfortunately poorly attended just like that of his counterpart Babes Wodumo who staged her show at the same venue.

The Harare show which was at Glamis arena, was a different story because it attracted large crowds that came out to watch the Tito Mboweni hit-maker do his thing on stage.

A video shared by Cassper on his Facebook page showed the epic scenes in Harare with thousands singing along to Destiny.

He greatly appreciated his fans and revealed that back in South Africa, radio stations are not playing his music so in Zimbabwe he had found a new home.

The poor turnout in Bulawayo was blamed on poor marketing of the show as many on the streets were not aware that Cassper was in the city.

In the afternoon when the stage and other things were being set up, workers were being asked by people passing what the event was all about.

The good line up of Soul Jah Love and Freeman who are crowd pullers in their own right supported by Bulawayo hip hop stars Cal Vin, Guluva 7 and ASAPH, did not help the situation.

Cassper was however not deterred by the poor turnout and did his best to entertain his fans.

He demonstrated that he has come of age and now knows how to get the crowd behind him.

The VIP barricade as has become the norm, was torn down by fans who invaded the VIP area to have a closer look at Cassper.

The shows at the Large City Hall are failing to attract large crowds since the abandoned Busy Signal show after violence erupted. —@bonganinkunzi