Macheso wants to nurture local talent

Walter Mswazie in Masvingo

THE King of Sungura Alick Macheso aka Baba Sharo (pictured) says he is impressed by the talent being exhibited by his legion of fans as they have quickly memorised lyrics to songs from his new album – Dzinosvika Kure.

Among many others, Macheso singled out a Facebook follower whom he identified as the young brother to gospel artiste Munyaradzi Munodawafa as having done wonders through mimicking and singing exactly like him.

Speaking to fans who thronged Club Lagoon in Masvingo on Saturday night to watch him in action, Macheso said he was impressed by the amount of talent in the country. He went on to offer to assist those willing to take up music as a career.

“I’m charmed by Munyaradzi Munodawafa’s young brother. The boy is talented – I’ve listened to him singing on Facebook. I am humbled and wish to assist youths with such amazing talent so that they can be able to realise their full potential,” Macheso told his followers.

The show, which attracted a full house, was one of his best in the ancient city as he kept the ecstatic crowd on its feet with his danceable tunes.

Fans continued to clamour for more and asked him to continue playing songs off his latest album, with third track Ndakakutadzirei being the most requested.

The energetic dancers led by Majuice were as usual, a marvel to watch as they displayed their nimble-footedness on the dance-floor much to the excitement of the restless crowd.

As a way to try and dismiss the crowd which showed no signs of wanting to leave the venue, Macheso ended up playing other artistes’ songs and switched from live band to playing CDs. And as the music lovers were dancing, Macheso sneaked off the stage despite disapproval from fans who danced all night till about 6AM.

@walterbmswazie2