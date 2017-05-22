Malaria outbreak hits Binga

Whinsley Masara, Chronicle Reporter

THERE has been an outbreak of malaria in Matabeleland North Province with Binga reportedly being the hardest hit.

The Provincial Medical Director, Dr Nyasha Masuka, said the province reported 175 confirmed malaria cases last week. No deaths have been recorded so far.

“The province reported 175 confirmed malaria cases in week 18. Binga recorded 113 cases with 13 of the cases emanating from children under five years.

Hwange recorded 39 with three being children, Lupane (3), Tsholotsho (1) and Umguza (3) cases,” said Dr Masuka.

He said there were three patients with complicated cases of malaria admitted at Binga District Hospital.

Dr Masuka said the province has mobilised more Rapid Diagnostic Tests (RDTs) which are being distributed within the communities as a measure to combat the outbreak.

“The RDTs are being distributed to Village Health Workers so that they can test people at community level. They also have malaria medicines which they dispense to those who test positive.

“The district team is working on strengthening preventive measures (sleeping indoors and under nets) through awareness campaigns. Our biggest challenge however, is that most families are sleeping in the fields guarding their crops. The heavy rains contributed to increased breeding sites for mosquitoes hence the outbreak,” he said.

In March, the ministry reported that malaria had killed 151 people countrywide since January with Government predicting that more cases would be recorded this year due to heavy rains.

The Ministry of Health and Child Care disease surveillance weekly report showed that 17 348 malaria cases and 33 deaths were reported in the week ending March 5, 2017. Of the reported cases 1 807 and four deaths were under the age of five years. The cumulative figures for malaria are 89 261 cases and 151 deaths.

The Ministry’s national malaria programmes director Dr Joseph Mberi said the heavy rains that were received translated to more mosquitoes therefore more malaria cases.

The Ministry has embarked on malaria awareness campaigns and spraying in affected areas.

Dr Mberi said the Government has enough drugs to treat malaria patients and urged members of the public to seek treatment early.

— @winnie_masara