Male bank teller sends nude pictures to client, fined $100

Leonard Ncube, Victoria Falls Reporter

A STANBIC Bank teller in Victoria Falls who sent nude pictures of himself through WhatsApp to a married woman who had visited the financial institution to withdraw some money has been fined $100.

Samuel Mapuranga (32) of Flat 1 Phumula Centre pleaded not guilty to sending by phone offensive or grossly obscene messages.

Mapuranga, who was represented by Mr Thulani Nkala of Dube and Company, denied sending any pictures to the woman who resides at Lwendulu in Hwange.

Hwange magistrate-in-charge Mrs Rose Dube convicted Mapuranga yesterday and fined him $100.

Mapuranga will be jailed for 10 days if he fails to pay the fine.

Prosecuting, Mr Onias Nyathi said the complainant phoned Mapuranga on his mobile before visiting him at Stanbic Bank on October 3 seeking to be assisted to access money sent by her brother from Italy.

“The accused advised her to go to CBZ. The following day Mapuranga started proposing love to the complainant on her WhatsApp number while also requesting that she sends him her pictures,” said the prosecutor.

The complainant refused and Mapuranga promised to send her “good pictures”, the court was told.

“At 6PM on October 4, he sent her two pornographic pictures,” said the prosecutor.

The woman told her husband about the issue and he advised her to report the matter to the police. Mapuranga was arrested three days later.

The trial dragged after the defence lawyer accused magistrate Ms Sharon Rosemani of having an interest in the case and she recused herself.

This followed an argument between the magistrate and defence lawyer in January after the prosecutor made an application to produce the pictures as evidence, which Mr Nkala objected to arguing that the source of the pictures wasn’t clear.

The pictures were eventually produced as evidence before Magistrate Dube.

