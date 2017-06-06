Male teacher ‘indecently assaults’ boy

Mashudu Netsianda, Senior Court Reporter

A MALE teacher at one of Bulawayo affluent private schools, Christian Brothers College (CBC), was allegedly caught by other pupils while allegedly caressing a Form Three boy in a classroom.

Sindiso Mafikela (46) of Langdon House situated in Bulawayo’s Central Business District recently appeared before Bulawayo magistrate Mr Manasa Musiiwa facing a charge of indecent assault.

Mafikela appeared in court three times before he was subsequently placed off remand. The State will however, proceed by way of summons.

The court heard that on November 21 last year at around 1PM, the complainant was coming from an examination room with two friends and heading towards the school car park when they came across Mafikela.

Mafikela allegedly ordered the complainant to tuck in his shirt, but the boy defied the order.

The court heard that Mafikela grabbed the complainant by the arm and dragged him to his classroom where he ordered the boy to remove his pair of trousers and underwear but he refused to comply.

Mafikela allegedly shoved his hand into the boy’s shirt and caressed his chest. The boy wrestled with his teacher and managed to remove his hand before stepping backwards.

When the accused tried to move closer to the boy, he noticed that the complainant’s two friends were peeping through the window, forcing him to retreat. He allegedly ordered the boy to leave the classroom, the court heard.

A report was made to the police leading to Mafikela’s arrest.

In his defence through lawyers, Sansole and Senda Legal Practitioners, Mafikela said he only took the “stubborn” complainant to the classroom so that he could force him to tuck in his shirt.

“The complainant was arrogant when I ordered him to tuck in his shirt while he was walking with his friends in the school yard. I could not tolerate his stubbornness hence I got hold of his arm and instructed him to get into my classroom. While inside, I sensed pressure from the complainant’s friends who were peeping through the window and I closed the door and instructed the complainant to tuck in his shirt and he complied,” he said.

Mafikela said he also noticed that there was a missing button on the complainant’s shirt.

“I pointed at his shirt after I noticed that there was a missing button on the chest part. There was no contact between my finger and the complainant’s body. I never instructed him to remove his clothes or pants,” he said.

