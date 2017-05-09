Man hangs self over wife’s near death

Amanda Chikari, Midlands Reporter

A Zvishavane man who thought his wife he had clobbered with a hammer following a domestic dispute had died, hanged himself.

Tafara Shava (33) of Ruwanza Village, Chief Mazvihwa, struck his wife, Mavis Zhou with a hammer on the head and she fell unconscious, only to regain consciousness when her husband had taken his own life.

Shava suspected that his wife was cheating on him.

Acting Midlands provincial police spokesperson Assistant Inspector Ethel Mukwende confirmed the incident.

“Police in Zvishavane are investigating a case of sudden death by suicide. A 33-year-old male adult died by hanging in his house. The incident occurred last Thursday. The circumstances are that the deceased allegedly struck his wife with a hammer on the head and the wife fell unconscious,” she said.

Asst Insp Mukwende said Shava was later found hanging in their house.

She said he used a wire to hang himself.

“He thought he had killed his wife and hanged himself,” said Asst Insp Mukwende.

