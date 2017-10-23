Man shoots, kills dad for inheritance

Whinsley Masara, Chronicle Reporter

A 36-YEAR-OLD man from Binga, who allegedly shot his father dead in cold blood after the old man refused to let him inherit his homestead while he was still alive, is on the run.

Fullback Sibanda, an alleged notorious gangster, is said to have shot Janika Sibanda (64) at point blank range with a double barrel shotgun on Thursday around 9PM.

Villagers rushed Janika of Nampande Village under chief Sinakomas, to Binga District Hospital.

Police confirmed Janika died in Kamativi at 8AM on Friday as he was being transferred to Mpilo Central Hospital in Bulawayo.

His body was ferried to Kamativi Clinic mortuary.

Villagers told The Chronicle that Janika had set up a homestead for his son next to his.

“Fullback seemed to struggle to maintain the homestead. He went to his father and demanded to take over the old man’s homestead as part of his inheritance,” said a villager who asked not to be named.

“The two had been fighting for some days and before the shooting, the two had fought again,” said the source.

According to villagers, Fullback is a criminal on the police wanted list for several crimes which include cyanide poaching, smuggling and robberies.

A source close to the family who preferred anonymity said Fullback shot his father while he sat next to his mother outside their bedroom hut.

“We suspect he used a double barrel gun because he fired once but Sibanda sustained two wounds,” he said.

A neighbour who spoke on condition of anonymity saying he feared for his life, said Fullback, who now spends most of his time in neighbouring Zambia, is alleged to have returned home with a mission to evict his father from his homestead.

“Fullback returned home a few days ago and has been fighting with his father since then. He was telling him to move out of the homestead, saying he wanted to develop it.

“His father refused, saying he had given him another home next to his and had even given him a bigger portion of the family fields,” he said.

Binga District Medical Officer Dr Welcome Mlilo confirmed Janika’s death.

“We received a patient who had four gunshot wounds. We suspect he may have been shot twice and both bullets exited on the other side. He was shot on the right arm.

“The man lost a lot of blood and he passed on along the way to Mpilo Central Hospital where we had transferred him for emergency surgery,” he said.

Matabeleland North police spokesperson Inspector Sipiwe Makonese said she had not yet received the report.

It is suspected Fullback may have escaped to Zambia.

@winnie_masara