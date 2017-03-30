Man stabbed to death in village gang warfare

Wynne Zanamwe, Midlands Reporter

A 23- year- old man from Lower Gweru allegedly teamed up with his brother and fatally stabbed a fellow villager with a knife leaving his intestines protruding.

Marko Ngwenya of Mgulatshana Village under Chief Sogwala yesterday appeared before Gweru magistrate Ms Judith Taruvinga facing charges of stabbing to death Mr Kirth Ndlovu of the same area.

His brother was not named in court and is still at large.

Ngwenya who was not asked to plead, was remanded in custody to April 11 and advised to apply for bail at the High Court.

The court heard that Ngwenya and Mr Ndlovu belonged to rival gangs in the area.

Ngwenya came to court from Gweru Provincial Hospital where he was admitted for two days after he was severely assaulted by fellow villagers following the grisly attack on the late Ndlovu.

When the court proceedings started, Ngwenya interrupted Ms Gracious Rongai as she was reading out the charge sheet and shouted: “Your worship, it was my brother who murdered him, not me.”

Ms Taruvinga was quick to remind him that he was just in court for initial remand and not for plea recording.

“This is just an initial remand, you will have your day in court to defend yourself,” she said.

Ms Rongai told the court that on March 26 at around 9PM at Makhulambila Business Centre in Lower Gweru, Ngwenya was with his brother and other friends when a dispute arose with a rival gang led by Mr Ndlovu.

The court heard that Ngwenya drew a knife from his pocket and stabbed Mr Ndlovu twice on the neck and stomach.

The deceased’s stomach was ripped open leaving his intestines protruding.

Few minutes after the attack, Mr Ndlovu collapsed and died, the court heard.

Ngwenya’s brother and other members of their gang allegedly ran away from the scene before some villagers meted out mob justice on Ngwenya leading to his arrest and hospitalisation.

