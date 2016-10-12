Manhunt for love triangle ‘killer’

Patience Mutsiwi, Midlands Reporter

POLICE in the Midlands province have launched a manhunt for Melody Ncube Mukwena who allegedly killed a man who had confronted him for allegedly having a love affair with his estranged wife last Saturday night.

Mukwena allegedly killed Ndabezinhle Nkiwane shortly after the latter confronted him in a bar in Amaveni suburb, Kwekwe, for allegedly having sexual relations with his wife while they were on separation.

When Mukwena charged at Nkiwane in the bar, the latter fled from the scene and the suspect gave chase.

Less than an hour later, Nkiwane was found dead with a stab wound in the chest near a local supermarket. Mukwena is a suspect in the murder case.

Midlands Police Spokesperson Inspector Joel Goko confirmed the incident.

He appealed to the public to assist with information that may help them to apprehend Mukwena in connection with the murder.

“I can confirm that we are investigating a murder case that occurred on Saturday in Amaveni. At around 8PM, the deceased and the accused were inside Calvary bar in Amaveni. The two were seen quarrelling by the door man over an unknown issue. Mukwena was holding a knife and was threatening to stab the deceased,” said lnsp Goko.

“The two went outside the bar quarrelling and the accused was still holding a knife. Nkiwane was later found dead around 9PM behind Amaveni Superette in a pool of blood with a stab wound on the upper left side of his chest by an unidentified woman.”

Sources close to the case said Nkiwane and Mukwena had a long standing dispute which arose after the deceased separated with his wife.

“The deceased separated with his wife and during that period Mukwena engaged in sexual activities with Nkiwane’s wife. A misunderstanding arose after Nkiwane approached the suspect,” said a source.

