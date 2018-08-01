Marawa show gets greenlight

Robert Marawa returns to the radio airwaves today and he is expected to be accompanied by his trusted producer Beverly Maphangwa and the popular Room Dividers.

The SABC recently confirmed Marawa’s appointment as host of an extended simulcast show that is to air on both Metro FM (6PM-7PM) and Radio 2000 (6PM-8PM) Mondays to Fridays.

SABC spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago said: “All contractual issues between the organisation and Mr Marawa have been resolved amicably and the SABC looks forward to having Mr Marawa back on board once again‚ to deliver another dose of award winning sports programming‚ as we grow our audiences and fulfil our mandate as a public service broadcaster”.

Marawa said: “I see this as a continuation of a journey with the SABC and one that shows commitment from the leadership of the Public Broadcaster in fulfilling its public service mandate.

“This high level of support is important to me in delivering the kind of quality show that the listener deserves and with the historic simulcast option‚ we hope rush-hour traffic frustrations will be a thing of the past.”

The chairman’s chair segment is also expected to return and insiders told SowetanLIVE that Premier Soccer League (PSL) chairman Irvin Khoza could be the first in the hot seat this Thursday.

Marawa was supposed to start work in April but his hugely anticipated return to the airwaves hit a snag due to several outstanding contractual issues that almost scuttled the deal. But the wait is finally over after the public broadcaster confirmed that the new show has been given the green light to go on air on both radio stations.

Marawa and Metro FM had a bitter split last year over a disagreement about the suspension of his trusted producer‚ Maphangwa. The standoff played out in the public spotlight and after more than a decade with the station‚ he walked out of the gates at Auckland Park for the last time in July last year.

But Marawa’s absence from the radio airwaves has been a constant source of unhappiness for the listeners and they have continued to communicate their discontent to the SABC. – Sowetan