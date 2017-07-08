Masiyiwa pushes for Byo’s revival

Auxilia Katongomara, Chronicle Reporter

BUSINESS mogul and Econet Wireless founder Mr Strive Masiyiwa has revealed that he is planning an international investors conference to help revive Bulawayo.

Mr Masiyiwa said he would be in the city soon for the conference, but did not give specific dates for the international indaba.

The businessman, who is based in London, the United Kingdom, posted this on his Facebook Timeline yesterday.

He was responding to questions from Zimbabweans after he announced that he would address a Town Hall meeting in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania next Thursday.

One Facebook user asked him to hold a similar meeting at the City Hall in Bulawayo and he responded that he was planning something bigger for the city.

“I would love that very much but we would need a bigger venue because I have so many friends in that city, some of whom I have not seen for 17 years. I fast and pray for Zimbabwe one full day every week. It shall surely come to pass that I will visit you one day because God is faithful to those who diligently seek after Him. So let’s continue to pray together for a huge Entrepreneurship Summit which will bring entrepreneurs from all over the world to help restore your great city. God bless you!” wrote Mr Masiyiwa.

The business mogul will be in Tanzania next week where he is scheduled to speak at a meeting of Mobile Network Operators in Africa.

He will take the opportunity to hold a Town Hall meeting on entrepreneurship at the Aga Khan Diamond Jubilee Hall in Dar es Salaam.

Recently, Mr Masiyiwa had another Town Hall meeting in Rwanda and last year he held some events in Kenya.

Last December, he dismissed speculation that he would run for president in next year’s polls.

“Not interested in politics, not in the past, not now, and not in the future,” Mr Masiyiwa said then.