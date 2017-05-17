Masvingo poll proves Zanu-PF unstoppable

May 17, 2017 Local News
Cde Simon Khaya Moyo

Nduduzo Tshuma, Political Editor
THE recent Zanu-PF Masvingo provincial election that attracted more than 30 000 voters shows that the ruling party is an unstoppable machine that will cruise to victory in next year’s national polls, a senior official said yesterday.

Masvingo West Zanu-PF National Assembly member Cde Ezra Chadzamira beat war veteran Retired Colonel Mutero Masanganise to retain his post as Masvingo provincial chairperson, polling 29 543 votes while the latter bagged 1 080 votes.

Party national secretary for information and publicity, Cde Simon Khaya Moyo said the numbers in the internal poll is an indicator of the immense support Zanu-PF enjoys in the country.

“It’s no surprise to us.  Zanu-PF is a powerful party, a party with a history of clear policies and programmes for the development of the country and its people and with a very pronounced liberation history,” he said.

He dismissed recent declarations by MDC-T leader Mr Morgan Tsvangirai that he would not accept the 2018 election results if he is not declared winner.

“The opposition on the other side is in tatters and what they expect and not expect is not our business, we don’t organise on behalf of other parties but on our own behalf,” said Cde Moyo.

“If they are failing to organise, they can’t blame us.”

Cde Moyo said the people identified more with Zanu-PF than other parties because of its pro-people policies.

“We received good rains and embarked on a massive farming project in the form of Command Agriculture and expect a bumper harvest and we don’t see anyone who can vote against such an effort. We are an unstoppable party, a very well oiled machine, we are unbeatable,” he said.

Political analyst Mr Richard Mahomva said the huge numbers in the Masvingo poll should  also be appreciated against the background of coalition attempts by opposition parties ahead of the 2018 elections.

“I think what is also to be captured is that the Masvingo poll came at a time when others are coalescing ahead of elections next year.  It therefore reflects that Zanu-PF as a party has a self sustaining sense of legitimacy and autonomy on its electorate, “he said.

Mr Mahomva said opposition parties on the other hand were struggling for identity and had to resort to coming together to try and dislodge the ruling party.

“It (the Masvingo polls) is a strong reflection of how much the party will get votes in the next elections,” he said.
  • Ziyabheda

    What was the % turn out of the electorate!? A more analytical figure would say more about the voter than just a mere quantum statistic.

    • Ronald Sibanda

      These fuckers are still seriously supported in all regions; it’s a no brainer. Tsvangison et al have a real Mt Kilimanjaro to climb-it will not be easy dislodge Bobster & co., now or in the foreseeable future.

      • s

        its not easy for the whole of Zimbabwe. that is why I say to people lets turn to GOD. that’s our only solution. To Khaya Moyo I see GOD removing the party sooner or later because he does not work like man. When our pride gets into us because of success and man start saying it is impossible that is when GOD comes in to say it is possible. For me the president should be grateful to GOD that even with all the mess up he has continued to do GOD has patient with him and the people of Zimbabwe have also continued to respect him as an adult.

  • s

    it does not mean you are holy khaya, not at all. you have been able to cheat very well and people are so powerless against your tricks. you have even been able to cheat even into churches. you have been able to cover up your murderous tricks, so well especially from the ignorant rural flock. you have been able to rule well through your propaganda. that is why I am saying soon GOD stand up to say his point and show people how you have been doing it. I see him say your days are numbered. and the unfortunate thing for most of us is that that happens so sudden and unexpected. mark my words.