Masvingo poll proves Zanu-PF unstoppable

Nduduzo Tshuma, Political Editor

THE recent Zanu-PF Masvingo provincial election that attracted more than 30 000 voters shows that the ruling party is an unstoppable machine that will cruise to victory in next year’s national polls, a senior official said yesterday.

Masvingo West Zanu-PF National Assembly member Cde Ezra Chadzamira beat war veteran Retired Colonel Mutero Masanganise to retain his post as Masvingo provincial chairperson, polling 29 543 votes while the latter bagged 1 080 votes.

Party national secretary for information and publicity, Cde Simon Khaya Moyo said the numbers in the internal poll is an indicator of the immense support Zanu-PF enjoys in the country.

“It’s no surprise to us. Zanu-PF is a powerful party, a party with a history of clear policies and programmes for the development of the country and its people and with a very pronounced liberation history,” he said.

He dismissed recent declarations by MDC-T leader Mr Morgan Tsvangirai that he would not accept the 2018 election results if he is not declared winner.

“The opposition on the other side is in tatters and what they expect and not expect is not our business, we don’t organise on behalf of other parties but on our own behalf,” said Cde Moyo.

“If they are failing to organise, they can’t blame us.”

Cde Moyo said the people identified more with Zanu-PF than other parties because of its pro-people policies.

“We received good rains and embarked on a massive farming project in the form of Command Agriculture and expect a bumper harvest and we don’t see anyone who can vote against such an effort. We are an unstoppable party, a very well oiled machine, we are unbeatable,” he said.

Political analyst Mr Richard Mahomva said the huge numbers in the Masvingo poll should also be appreciated against the background of coalition attempts by opposition parties ahead of the 2018 elections.

“I think what is also to be captured is that the Masvingo poll came at a time when others are coalescing ahead of elections next year. It therefore reflects that Zanu-PF as a party has a self sustaining sense of legitimacy and autonomy on its electorate, “he said.

Mr Mahomva said opposition parties on the other hand were struggling for identity and had to resort to coming together to try and dislodge the ruling party.

“It (the Masvingo polls) is a strong reflection of how much the party will get votes in the next elections,” he said.