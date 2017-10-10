Minister Mohadi’s wife resists divorce

October 10, 2017 Headlines, Top Stories
Senator Tambudzani Mohadi

Court Reporter
THE Minister of State Security, Cde Kembo Mohadi’s wife, Tambudzani, has filed a notice of intention to defend summons by her husband who is seeking a decree of divorce.

Cde Mohadi, who is also Beitbridge East MP and his wife, the Senator for Beitbridge, have been married for 36 years and have four children who are now adults.

Tambudzani (nee Muleya), who is the defendant in the matter, through her lawyers, Phillips Law Legal Practitioners, last week filed her notice of appearance to defend the claims being made her husband at the Bulawayo High Court.

Cde Mohadi, through his lawyers, Mugiya and Macharaga Law Chambers, last month approached the same court seeking the nullification of their marriage, claiming it has irretrievably broken down.

“Be pleased to take notice that the defendant has on 29 September 2017 at 3.10PM entered an appearance to defend the above action. The summons was served on the defendant on 27 September 2017,” read the papers.

In his founding affidavit, Cde Mohadi, who is the plaintiff, said there were no prospects of a reunion since they stopped staying together as husband and wife more than 18 years ago.

“The plaintiff (Mohadi) submits that the marriage between the parties has broken down irretrievably to such an extent that the parties no longer live as husband and wife,” he said.

Cde Mohadi said they have not been intimate with each other for more than 18 years.

“The plaintiff and the defendant (Tambudzani) have not been staying as husband and wife for over 18 years now, which is the cornerstone of any normal marriage. The parties have lost love and affection for each other and no longer share common interests,” he said.

In papers before the court, Cde Mohadi said while he was still staying with his wife, they acquired movable and immovable property even after their separation, but wanted the court to distribute the assets equally.

The Minister said during the land reform programme, he was allocated a farm by the Government at Lot 1 of Lot 10 Jopembe Beitbridge, Umzingwane Estates, where he made some developments, but was willing to give the property to his wife.

The parties also acquired a homestead at Dipeni in Beitbridge under Chief Sitauze area and there are a few goats and some sheep.

Cde Mohadi said during the subsistence of the marriage, they acquired several household goods, which he was proposing to share equally with his wife.

Some of the assets include an eight tonne Nissan UD truck, two three tonne Nissan Cabster trucks, an E320 Mercedes Benz and a Nissan Navara, which is a non-runner.

Other vehicles mentioned in court papers include a non-runner vintage, a Toyota Land Rover Discovery, an E280 Mercedes Benz, a Nissan Patrol and Toyota Hilux single cab.

The couple also owns two motorbikes, five tractors, four houses, three in Beitbridge and one in Harare, generators and several motor pumps.
    This woman needs to move on with her life. Kembo Mohadi is even willing to share 50/50 all properties. Some men fight and resist this. Kembo needs to find himself a young, vibrant and sexually available woman like what Cain Mathema did and just enjoy his remaining days on earth.

      She has done more damage to this man. Remember Strover Mutonhori disappeared and died misteriously because of her loose morals at Lutheren!

        l still remember strover

          The 18yr timing is close to the events in Maphisa.

        Uyazi so ngiyakhumbula. Somewhere in Maphisa I think. The fellow was never seen again!

          Yeh close to 18 years back when their problems started.

    She is not good. Let the ghost of Strover visit her.

    She should just accept the divorce the man wants to move on with some woman l suppose at least she will gain some properties. Mama kugcono litshiyane laye

    just check the PROPERTY list, izimota kwangathi zinkomo esibayeni !!!, yet the Beitbridge community wallows in poverty. Just like all the exZAPU leaders, millionaires in the poorest and oppressed province , oppressed by their master in Harare , JUDASES , lets see the end , how their wealth will be at the end . There is a time for everything, hope they also love the “end times’ too. The wife is right, if Mohadi wants another wife he should do the right thing and ask or inform her, whilst she keeps her status for her children’s sake, they’re grown ups/old now.Which african part of life does Kembo not understand?maybe thats why he is is ZANU

    The woman should leave how come people like Jocelyn left

    mama vulisikhala kungene abanye abafuni indoda, kwangikhumbuza ingoma kamuyi undux

    l once heard Mohadi wanted her to take all the five hundred cattle on top of other properties the Nissan UD, like the one used by the Police Force. There is still life after divorce.If she takes those properties and register them in her name she will empower her relatives

    God hates divorce

    The ministers are now enjoying the money they have stolen and so now want to enjoy with their small houses.
    Remember,it was Nhema,Khaya Moyo,Chombo,and it’s Mohadi,shame on them.

    its said they stopped staying together as husband and wife eighteen years ago, it means the guy was not getting what was due to him for all the 18 years

      No really. It’s just around the Strover Mutonhori saga unfolded in Maphisa

        Do you mean the LWF guy who vanished into thin after sampling what arguably he was not entitled to?

          Yep

    Iyo ! Zim politicians live a life of luxury while the masses have to eat sh**t. Shame. Anyway this is Africa.

    only idiots force people to stay married to them. if it’s gone it’s gone you can’t force love NEVER