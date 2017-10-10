Minister Mohadi’s wife resists divorce

Court Reporter

THE Minister of State Security, Cde Kembo Mohadi’s wife, Tambudzani, has filed a notice of intention to defend summons by her husband who is seeking a decree of divorce.

Cde Mohadi, who is also Beitbridge East MP and his wife, the Senator for Beitbridge, have been married for 36 years and have four children who are now adults.

Tambudzani (nee Muleya), who is the defendant in the matter, through her lawyers, Phillips Law Legal Practitioners, last week filed her notice of appearance to defend the claims being made her husband at the Bulawayo High Court.

Cde Mohadi, through his lawyers, Mugiya and Macharaga Law Chambers, last month approached the same court seeking the nullification of their marriage, claiming it has irretrievably broken down.

“Be pleased to take notice that the defendant has on 29 September 2017 at 3.10PM entered an appearance to defend the above action. The summons was served on the defendant on 27 September 2017,” read the papers.

In his founding affidavit, Cde Mohadi, who is the plaintiff, said there were no prospects of a reunion since they stopped staying together as husband and wife more than 18 years ago.

“The plaintiff (Mohadi) submits that the marriage between the parties has broken down irretrievably to such an extent that the parties no longer live as husband and wife,” he said.

Cde Mohadi said they have not been intimate with each other for more than 18 years.

“The plaintiff and the defendant (Tambudzani) have not been staying as husband and wife for over 18 years now, which is the cornerstone of any normal marriage. The parties have lost love and affection for each other and no longer share common interests,” he said.

In papers before the court, Cde Mohadi said while he was still staying with his wife, they acquired movable and immovable property even after their separation, but wanted the court to distribute the assets equally.

The Minister said during the land reform programme, he was allocated a farm by the Government at Lot 1 of Lot 10 Jopembe Beitbridge, Umzingwane Estates, where he made some developments, but was willing to give the property to his wife.

The parties also acquired a homestead at Dipeni in Beitbridge under Chief Sitauze area and there are a few goats and some sheep.

Cde Mohadi said during the subsistence of the marriage, they acquired several household goods, which he was proposing to share equally with his wife.

Some of the assets include an eight tonne Nissan UD truck, two three tonne Nissan Cabster trucks, an E320 Mercedes Benz and a Nissan Navara, which is a non-runner.

Other vehicles mentioned in court papers include a non-runner vintage, a Toyota Land Rover Discovery, an E280 Mercedes Benz, a Nissan Patrol and Toyota Hilux single cab.

The couple also owns two motorbikes, five tractors, four houses, three in Beitbridge and one in Harare, generators and several motor pumps.