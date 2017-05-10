Ministry official beats up wife over T-shirt

Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu, Plumtree Correspondent

A MINISTRY of Youth, Indigenisation and Economic Empowerment official has been fined $50 for beating up his wife following a misunderstanding over a T-shirt.

Emmanuel Ndlovu (29) who is stationed in Plumtree assaulted his wife, Ms Melody Bhebhe (25) after she denied him permission to wear her T-shirt.

Ndlovu was convicted on his own plea of guilty to physical abuse by Plumtree magistrate, Mr Joshua Mawere. He was fined $50 or in default 30 days imprisonment.

Prosecuting, Mrs Rose Sibanda said Ndlovu punched his wife several times on April 22.

“On 22 April at around 9AM, Ms Bhebhe finished bathing and found her husband wearing her T-shirt which she had intended to put on after taking a bath.

Ms Bhebhe told her husband to remove the T-shirt but he refused and became furious.

“Ms Bhebhe insisted that she wanted the T-shirt and Ndlovu then punched her several times all over the body.

“Ms Bhebhe reported the matter to the police resulting in her husband’s arrest,” she said.

