Miss Cultural organiser under fire

Bongani Ndlovu, Showbiz Correspondent

RENOWNED modelling guru Sipho Mazibuko has condemned the exploitation of models after Miss Cultural Zimbabwe organisers at the weekend ran away without giving the winners their dues.

The pageant was held at Horizon Night Club in Bulawayo and the Harare-based organiser, Nilton Makazhu of Iconic Modelling Management Zimbabwe, had promised winners the moon and sun in prize monies.

The Queen, Zandile Ncube was supposed to get $300, while the first and second princesses Amanda Nyoni and Anita Kubie would get $200 and $100 respectively. However, things took another turn when the event failed to attract a full house.

It has also emerged that some entertainers were not paid their dues after the show.

Models, according to our sister paper The Herald, slept without eating at boot camp while some slept on the floor because Makazhu had booked inadequate accommodation in Bulawayo’s Sunninghill for the 19 contestants.

Mazibuko of Strides Modelling Agency, who has been organising pageants for a number of years, said she was angered by the fact that models were left stranded.

“What happened on Friday isn’t right, it affected me a lot. This fly-by-night briefcase modelling agency should be brought to book. You can’t pack models in a small house like sardines and abandon them at the end of the show,” said a furious Mazibuko.

“It’s better that you get them a safe place to sleep over before they go home the next day or provide transport for them.”

She said this should serve as a lesson to other models to vet modelling shows in the future. As such, Mazibuko is planning to call a meeting with fellow modelling agencies in the city to find a solution and protect models from such shenanigans.

“There should be an association that will govern modelling shows that are held here. Prize monies should be secured way before the show, models should have chaperons and they should be accommodated properly.

“I’ll meet with my fellow modelling agencies such as Sarah Mpofu of Fingers, Amanda Mutangadura of AM Modelling and Samantha Tshuma of Open Eye Studio to map a way forward.”

DJ Liz, who played at the pageant, said she had to enlist her management to get part of her money from Makazhu who was not forthcoming with performance fees on the day.

“This guy isn’t organised. He was saying he’d pay me later and I couldn’t wait because it was clear he was now evading us. Mdu of 3D Events had to come to my rescue and they ended up giving me some of my performance fees.

“I’m still waiting for the balance,” said DJ Liz.

But, Makazhu, the man behind the controversial pageant, denied abandoning the models.

“No one was left stranded. Every model went home besides the winners who wanted to hear when they were going to be paid their prize monies.

“After explaining myself, I organised transport for them to go home. I’d initially told winners that I’ll pay by Wednesday but, now I’ll pay them on Friday,” said Makazhu.

“No one was left hungry as I’d told them that they could buy food from around town as I was going to arrive late in Bulawayo from Harare. And I arrived at around midnight Thursday.”

He said he was in the process of settling debts to the performers.

“We’ve managed to partly pay DJ Liz, but the others on the poster have been paid. Only Super Geeks are outstanding and I’ll pay them this Friday,” said Makazhu.