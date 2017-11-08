Miss World Zim needs your vote

Showbiz Correspondent

MISS World Zimbabwe, Chiedza Lorraine Mhosva, who is in China representing the country at the Miss World contest is seeking votes to land her an automatic top 40 spot for the grand finale set for November 18 at the Crown of Beauty Theatre in Sanya.

Miss World introduced “Head to Head Challenge Rounds” and Chiedza has been placed in group 18. Other countries in the group include Vietnam, Spain, South Sudan and Belize.

According to Miss Zimbabwe spokesperson, Tendai Chirau, Chiedza needs the country’s votes to land the automatic qualification from her group.

“We call upon Zimbabweans all over the world to vote for Chiedza in order to help her make it to the top 40, a week ahead of the finale on November 18.

Those that want to participate can visit the Miss World Facebook page or download the Miss World application,” said Chirau.

In a statement, Miss World organisers said the challenge has split 120 nations into 20 groups of six nations each. The winners will be decided through a live draw where 20 winners will gain automatic qualification to the top 20.

“There will be a ‘Top 40’ comprised the following, 20 Head to Head challenge winners, five Fast Track Event’s Winners and 15 Judges’ selection. If a contestant does not win her Head to Head challenge, she still has a chance to be in the Top 40 by winning a fast track or through judges’ selections,” read the statement.