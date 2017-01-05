MPs urged not to neglect constituents

Walter Mswazie, Masvingo Correspondent

MPS should not neglect their constituencies once they are elected but must always be in touch with their roots, Acting President Emmerson Mnangagwa said yesterday.

Officially launching Zanu-PF’s campaign for the Bikita West by-election slated for January 21 at Gwindingwi Secondary School in Bikita yesterday, the Acting President challenged elected MPs to always be in touch with the electorate.

He also took the opportunity to introduce to the electorate Zanu-PF’s candidate, Cde Beauty Chabaya who will battle it out with six other candidates for a constituency that fell vacant following Munyaradzi Kereke’s jailing on rape charges.

Acting President Mnangagwa said MPs are accountable to the electorate, hence the need for them to respect people and give them feedback on developments. He reiterated that the country had enough food and no one will die of hunger.

“You have elected a candidate of your choice, Cde Beauty Chabaya and we accepted her as the Politburo. I knew her mother in 1964 when I operated here as a freedom fighter. I however want to tell Beauty that when you win and come to Harare, please do not remain there but you should come back to the constituency,” said the Acting President.

He urged all party members to rally behind Cde Chabaya, even those who did not vote for her during the party’s primary election.

“I urge both members who did not vote for Beauty during the primaries and those who voted for her to come in their numbers and vote for her on 21 January.

“We are now rallying behind one candidate as Zanu-PF and as long as you are Zanu-PF in this Bikita West, you will vote for Cde Chabaya,” said the Acting President.

“If you dream-walk away from Zanu-PF, you should wake up and brew traditional beer to appease your ancestors because you should always be walking with a leading party. In Zanu-PF you will be dining with the country’s leadership. I am going to tell President Robert Mugabe that you have promised Bikita West will be in Parliament under a Zanu-PF ticket come the by-election,” he said.

Speaking at the same occasion ruling party national political commissar, Cde Saviour Kasukuwere also said that MPs should not be “missing persons” in their constituencies. “Some MPs are now missing persons and don`t blame people when they vote you out. They do not go back to their people. This also applies to councillors,” said Cde Kasukuwere.

Politburo member Cde Shuvai Mahofa said Bikita is known as a Zanu-PF stronghold and no opposition party can win the seat.

Cde Chabaya will face Mr Madock Chivasa of the National Constitutional Assembly; Mr Terence Tanyaradzwa Makumbo of the Progressive Democrats of Zimbabwe (PDZ)); Mr Kudakwashe Gopo of ZimPF, Mr Innocent Muzvimbiri and Mr Heya Shoko, both independent candidates.