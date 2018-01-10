MURDER & SUICIDE. . . Man follows maid wife to work, kills her, hangs self

Nyaradzo Bakari, Chronicle Reporter

A MAN from Insuza, Matabeleland North, allegedly killed his wife at her employer’s house in Bulawayo’s Tshabalala suburb, before hanging himself yesterday.

Munyaradzi Moyo, said to be about 35-years-old, allegedly committed suicide in the presence of two children aged three and six around 2PM.

He had allegedly viciously stabbed Nomsa Mvere, who sources said was in her mid 20s, twice.

Mvere had started work as a maid at the house yesterday.

It is suspected her husband travelled from Insuza to kill her. The motive for the callous killing is still not known.

Moyo is suspected to have failed at his first suicide attempt after a satellite dish cable that he had fixed around his neck snapped. He succeeded at the second attempt, with a piece of cloth.

A source close to the family said neighbours heard Mvere screaming for help.

The source said neighbours who came to rescue her found the door locked from inside.

“Mvere was heard screaming. ‘Ngincedani bantu’ (Help me) and neighbours came to help but it seems it was too late as he had already killed her. He must have hanged himself when they were still trying to open the door,” said the source.

The source said neighbours broke asbestos sheets from the roof of the flat to gain entry into the house.

“A gory scene met them. The bloodied body of the woman was lying on the floor and the man was hanging from a piece of cloth,” said the source.

“A piece of cloth had been used to gag the older child while the younger one was fast asleep.”

Scores of residents gathered in shock at the scene waiting to see the bodies. Homicide detectives arrived at around 5.30 PM to remove the bodies.

A police officer at the scene said the deceased couple’s address in Insuza was yet to be established.

Bulawayo police spokesperson Inspector Precious Simango said investigations are in progress.

Mvere’s employer, who was only identified as MaPhiri, said she had visited a doctor in the city when the incident occurred.

“I received news about the incident when I was in the queue to see a doctor and I had to rush back. Nomsa had just started work today and in the morning she was well, she did not seem to me like someone who was troubled. It’s really traumatising to leave your house in order then find a pool of blood in just a few hours of your absence,” said MaPhiri as she shed tears.

