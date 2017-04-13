Murder suspicion after woman buries lover in family’s absence

Pamela Shumba, Senior Reporter

A FAMILY from Nkulumane suburb in Bulawayo has turned to the courts in South Africa demanding the exhumation of their son’s body after his ex-girlfriend allegedly facilitated his burial in their absence amid suspicions that he may have been poisoned.

Njabulo Siziba (40) who was based in Estcourt, South Africa, died in the neighbouring country after a short illness on April 1 and his ex-girlfriend, a South African and her family buried him last Saturday despite his family’s disapproval.

Njabulo’s family has since hired a lawyer to take the matter to South African courts for their relative’s body to be exhumed.

Their lawyer Mr Sipho Ngubane confirmed the matter yesterday but declined to give more details.

“I’m assisting a family from Zimbabwe in a case where their relative, Njabulo Siziba, died mysteriously and was buried by a family unknown to them. I can’t give more details at the moment,” said Mr Ngubane.

Njabulo’s father Mr David Siziba said his son fell sick after visiting his ex-girlfriend, the mother of one of his four children Ms Nobuhle Luvolwethu Siyaya to see his child a few weeks ago.

He said when he returned home he suddenly fell sick and died.

Mr Siziba said his family suspects that his son was poisoned.

He said following his death, Ms Siyaya rushed from her home in Richards Bay to Estcourt and kicked out a woman who was now living with his son, only identified as Nompilo.

She reportedly registered Njabulo under five life insurance companies where she was the beneficiary in all of them.

“She kicked out the woman who was staying with Njabulo at the time of his death and immediately took over the funeral arrangements. When we arrived from Zimbabwe two days after Njabulo’s death she had already organised the burial order, death certificate and place of burial,” said Mr Siziba.

“It’s fortunate that we were escorted by the police to the area. The woman had organised violent men who immediately threatened to attack us if we tried to stop the burial. She told us that we could only join the burial but not collect the body. She claimed that Njabulo told him he wanted to be buried in Eshowe when he dies. She also said all his property belonged to her.”

He said they left to get a court order to stop the burial, but she proceeded to bury his son in the absence of his relatives.

Ms Siyaya refused to comment on the issue yesterday.

