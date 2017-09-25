Music groups eye $7 000 Chibuku Road to Fame prize

Showbiz Reporter

Preparations for the Chibuku Road to Fame 2017 national finals are at an advanced stage with groups drawn from the country’s 10 provinces preparing to travel to Harare for the contest taking place at Glamis Arena next Saturday.

After the provincial competitions which were successfully held across the 10 provinces, groups are now polishing up their acts to compete for the grand prize of $7 000 and a recording contract. Afro Jazz group – African Tribe will represent Bulawayo and will compete against Olama Hearts (Harare), Tunes of Harmony (Manicaland), Uzumba Express (Mashonaland East), Kweseka (Matabeleland North), The Travellers (Midlands), Knight Sounds (Mashonaland Central), Black Omolo (Masvingo), Grade 2 D (Mashonaland West) and Tshitshi Supersounds (Matabeleland South).

The group which will take second place will walk away with $5 000 while the third will receive $3 000.

The running theme for this year’s competition is “Ngazviende Mberi” coined from a popular Jah Prayzah song which is premised on the theme of the Chibuku Road to Fame sponsorship to carry on the musical talents of young men and women in Zimbabwe.

In a statement, Delta Beverages, the company that sponsors the competition said: “The 30th of September promises to be a colourful day where consumers from far and wide will get an opportunity to attend the Chibuku Road to Fame competition free of charge as well as to support and encourage their favourite groups in the competition.

“The event will explode into a musical bash after the winner is crowned with established Zimbabwean musical acts set to perform on the grand stage. The established acts will entertain the crowds as well as motivate the upcoming music hopefuls to dream big and emulate their experienced performances on stage.”

Last year’s winners Adequate Sounds from Harare will also get an opportunity to take to the stage and showcase their musical prowess at the final.

“Lots of competitions, fun activations and giveaways await all those that’ll be in attendance as they form new friendships and bonds of brotherhood that’ll extend into a lifetime,” the statement added.

In partnership with the National Arts Council of Zimbabwe, Chibuku Road to Fame was launched on October 27, 2001 by Delta Beverages as a musical showcase to identify musical talent.

The main objective behind the talent identification competition is to afford aspiring musicians an opportunity to interact with established musicians as well as assist them to record their work, thus contributing to the development of the music industry in the country while they entertain the Chibuku consumers.

“The showcase aims to promote the development of music through the identification of groups with potential to produce recordable material and assist the winning groups in documenting their work through an album.

“Chibuku Road to Fame has grown phenomenally over the years and has upheld its intent to foster, develop, and improve knowledge, understanding and practice of the arts and their presentation, performance, execution and exhibition to the public,” said Delta.