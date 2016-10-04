My lawyers will deal with Gonyeti: Jah Prayzah

Showbiz Reporter

CONTEMPORARY musician Jah Prayzah, who is in the eye of a storm following sexual abuse accusations by former dancer Gonyeti, says he will let his lawyers deal with her over the malicious allegations.

Last week, Gonyeti bared her soul to our sister paper – The Herald – chronicling her alleged abuse at the hands of Jah Prayzah.

She claimed to have been used as his sex slave for three years, at times engaging in unprotected sex to keep her job as a backing vocalist.

In a video posted on his Facebook fan page at the weekend, Jah Prayzah, while denying Gonyeti’s accusations, said the truth would soon come out.

“I deny the allegations. This is a very sensitive matter which I will henceforth leave in the hands of my lawyer Mr Hamunakwadi, to work on the case.

“We all deserve the truth and I trust that in time, it shall be revealed,” said Jah Prayzah.

Jah Prayzah posted the video as a response to allegations by an online website – Zimbotoday – which claimed to have exclusively spoken to Jah Prayzah on Gonyeti.

“On October 1, a website www.zimbotoday.com carried a story alleging that I’d given them an exclusive interview.

“That information is false as I’ve neither issued any statement nor granted an interview to the media since various allegations have been made against me,” said Jah Prayzah.

Following that miscommunication, the artiste’s fans called on him to give them his actual position on the topical matter, hence the release of the video.

Meawhile, Jah Prayzah has thanked fans for supporting him and advised them not to be misled by Gonyeti.

“I thank you for your continued encouragement, patience, and support. Makandikoshera (you are important).”

He said fans should look forward to the release of a new video for hit – Mudhara Vachauya.

“I’m working on the music video for Mudhara Vachauya that was shot in South Africa. It’ll be out in two weeks time on YouTube.”