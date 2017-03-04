NewsDay editor, reporter arrested

March 4, 2017 Local News

Harare Bureau
THE editor of NewsDay Wisdom Mudzungairi and reporter Richard Chidza, were yesterday arrested on allegations of undermining the office of the President after they published an article alleging that President Mugabe had prostate  cancer and had sneaked out of the country for treatment.

Also arrested is the Alpha Media Holdings legal secretary Sifikile Thabete, who is representing the company.

The three were yesterday still in custody and assisting police with investigations, sources revealed.

Their lawyer, Mr Obey Shava of Mbizo, Muchadehama and Makoni Legal Practitioners, also confirmed the arrests.

He said the first accused was AMH and Mudzungairi and Chidza were second and third accused respectively.

“It’s over the newspaper article of 2 March titled, ‘Mugabe in fresh health scare’. The offending part is where it’s reported that, ‘while officials claim Mugabe frequently travels to the Far East to have eye checkups, there are reports that he is afflicted by not only old age, but prostate cancer’,” Mr Shava said.

No official comment from the police could be obtained yesterday.

In the story, NewsDay also alleged that President Mugabe had “sneaked out of the country” on Wednesday in “a bad shape”.

The publication quoted unnamed sources who claimed that First Lady Dr Grace Mugabe had flown out of the country on Monday to organise a chartered flight for President Mugabe.

On Tuesday, President Mugabe left the  country for a scheduled medical review in Singapore.

Secretary for Information, Media and Broadcasting Services Mr George Charamba, who is also the Presidential spokesperson, issued a statement then, saying the President was expected back in the country next week.

“His Excellency the President left this morning (Tuesday) for Singapore for a scheduled medical review,” he said.

“We expect him back in the country early next week.”

 
  • Mhesvamukono

    If the Chronicle and whoever decided to press charges of undermining the President had bothered to investigate correctly, they would have known the so called offensive news and speculation over Mugabe’s alleged prostate cancer was already widely publicly diffused news from years ago via Wikileaks. Wikileaks reports show the original prostate cancer allegations came from the mouth of former Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe governor Gideon Gono, during a private meeting in June 2008 with former US Ambassador to Harare James McGee. There’s also nothing wrong with declaring Mugabe stealthily left the country using a chartered plane following eye witness corroboration from Harare Airport, contrary to Mugabe’s habit of posing for a press photo-shoot with deputies every time he leaves or arrives in the country.
    All in all trumped up charges to undermine freedom of expression and opinion, and blatant political harassment of the independent press by Zanu-PF abusing state resources and institutions,…. nothing new under the sun.