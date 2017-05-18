Niece killer admits crime. . . Woman mum on murder, secret burial motive

Mashudu Netsianda, Senior Court Reporter

A BULAWAYO woman who allegedly killed her four-year old niece and buried the body in the yard of her rented home appeared in court yesterday.

Gladys Sibanda (42), a mother of four from Pumula South suburb, appeared before Bulawayo magistrate Mr Tinashe Tashaya facing a murder charge in connection with the death of Thandeka Moyo last year on December 9.

She was remanded in custody to June 2 and advised to apply to the High Court for bail.

Police exhumed the body on Monday after Sibanda allegedly gave conflicting statements about her niece’s whereabouts. An unidentified man from the suburb – who has since also been arrested – allegedly assisted Sibanda to conceal the crime.

However, the man did not appear in court yesterday.

In her warned and cautioned statement, Sibanda admitted that she killed her niece, but did not state the motive behind the alleged murder.

Prosecuting, Mr Nkathazo Dlodlo said sometime in August last year, Sibanda visited her in-laws in Zungwana Village in Lusulu, Binga.

She took Thandeka from Ms Catshepi Cinile Khumalo and promised to bring back the girl on her next return from Bulawayo.

The court heard that upon arrival in Bulawayo, Sibanda physically abused her niece by assaulting her using sticks resulting in the girl sustaining injuries all over her body.

“The accused person did not take the victim to the hospital for treatment until her condition deteriorated,” said Mr Dlodlo.

The prosecutor said Thandeka succumbed to the injuries sustained during the assault three months later.

Sibanda allegedly buried the body in a shallow grave in her yard and piled blocks on top to conceal evidence with the assistance of a man who has since been arrested.

Sibanda at one time allegedly told the police and her relatives that Thandeka died in Botswana in a car accident and was buried in the neighbouring country.

On another occasion, she is said to have claimed the child died after she had gone with her to self-proclaimed prophets.

After months of interrogation, she eventually confessed that she killed the child and buried her in the backyard before leaving the house.

She led police on indications leading to the recovery of the remains of the deceased.

