Nsimbi to represent Mat South in elections committee

Pamela Shumba, Senior Reporter

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa has appointed Ambassador Zenzo Nsimbi to represent Matabeleland South province on Zanu-PF’s Elections Committee that was recently established.

The commission was established in line with provisions of the revolutionary party’s constitution to manage its primary elections ahead of harmonised elections scheduled for later this year.

The commission is chaired by the party’s national political commissar Lieutenant-General Engelbert Rugeje (Retired).

The party’s spokesperson Cde Simon Khaya Moyo yesterday said Ambassador Nsimbi has been appointed to represent Matabeleland South in the commission.

“It will be recalled that during last Friday’s Zanu-PF’s extraordinary Politburo meeting in Harare, President Mnangagwa who is the First Secretary of the party announced the names of the elections commission chaired by Lt Gen Rugeje who is also the party’s national political commissar.

“Of the eight non-Metropolitan provinces, Matabeleland South representative was to be announced later. The President has now appointed Ambassador Zenzo Nsimbi to represent the province on the commission,” said Cde Khaya Moyo.

He said the membership of the elections commission was now complete. The committee members are representatives of provinces, which exclude

Metropolitan provinces of Harare and Bulawayo.

They were all appointed by President Mnangagwa based on their experience and loyalty to the party, among other attributes.

Other members are Professor Simbi Mubako (Masvingo), John Muzamba (Matabeleland North), Tinaye Chigudu (Manicaland), Professor Charity Manyeruke (Mashonaland East), Professor Ngwabi Bhebhe (Midlands), Cecelia Paradza (Mashonaland West) and Irene Mutumbwa (Mashonaland Central).

Zanu-PF on Saturday released the full list of its candidates who have been given the green light to battle it out in the primary elections.

The party has also moved the date to hold the primary elections from May 5 to April 29, meaning the candidates only have a week to sell their ideas to the party electorate.

Zanu-PF is expected to overwhelmingly win the elections following its internal renewal that resulted in the resignation of former President Mr Robert Mugabe last November. — @pamelashumba1