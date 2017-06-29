Pair siphons 1 698 litres diesel from Econet boosters

Amanda Chikari, Midlands Reporter

TWO men from Redcliff town have been arrested for allegedly stealing 1 698 litres of diesel from boosters after breaking into four Econet Wireless Base stations in Kwekwe.

The value of both the damaged property and fuel was pegged at $5 000.

Norbert Rukasha (40) and Triumphant Maphosa (32) of Rutendo Suburb appeared before Kwekwe magistrate Ms Vimbai Mutukwa facing three counts of theft.

They were granted $100 bail each before being remanded out of custody to July 19 for trial.

Rukasha and Maphosa were also ordered to report to the nearest police station once every Friday as part of their bail conditions.

Prosecutor, Mr Kudakwashe Chekayi said the two connived to steal diesel from three Econet Wireless Base Stations and used Maphosa’s vehicle to carry it from the base stations to his house.

“On June 15 and at Zhombe-Runyararo Base Station at around 2AM, the accused persons used an unknown object to cut the fence and gained entry. While inside they went on to break the base generator reservoir fuel tank censor and siphoned 454 litres of diesel,” he said.

Using the same modus operandi, the court heard that on the following day Rukasha and Maphosa went to Redcliff Primary School and stole 467 litres of fuel.

On June 22 and June 24 they allegedly went to Amaveni and Gaika Econet Base stations in Kwekwe and stole 110 litres and 667 litres of diesel respectively from the two boosters.

The court heard that on June 24, the mobile phone operator discovered the offence and reported the matter to the police.

“The police working on a tip off went and searched Maphosa’s vehicle and discovered 2×25 litre containers full of diesel. The duo then told the police about all the boosters they had broken into and stole diesel leading to their arrest,” Mr Chekayi said.

The value of the damaged property and stolen diesel is $5 000 and only $202 was recovered. — @Amanda49