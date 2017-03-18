Police ban dangerous weapons

Nqobile Tshili, Chronicle Correspondent

POLICE in Bulawayo have banned the carrying of dangerous weapons in public for the next three months saying they were being used to commit serious crimes which include robbery, unlawful entry and assault.

The order, which has been made under the Public Order and Security Act (POSA), became effective on Wednesday and will run until June 15.

Bulawayo police spokesperson Inspector Precious Simango said no one must carry knobkerries, knives, catapults, machetes and daggers in public when the ban is still effective.

She said during that period, police will intensify random stop and search operations and those found in possession of banned weapons will be arrested.

“Due to the increase in assault, robberies, and unlawful entry cases, it is our belief that possession of dangerous weapons exacerbates the crimes hence the need to issue a temporary ban on the possession of such weapons in public places,” Insp Simango said.

Police officers commanding the four Bulawayo policing districts issued the ban.

Their police order reads: ““We, Chief Superintendents (Chief Supt) Rita Nomsa Masina, Mthokozisi Manzini Moyo, Marshal Dube and Anglebert Wilson being regulating authorities in Suburban District, Bulawayo Central District, Bulawayo West and Nkulumane District respectively in Bulawayo Metropolitan Province do hereby invoke the Public and Security Act (POSA).”

It also says: “In the spirit of promoting peace and public order in the district, we do therefore, temporarily prohibit the carrying in public (whether in public or by concealment in a public place or thoroughfare) or public display of any of the following weapons or items capable of being used as weapons: catapults, machetes and knobkerries.”

Last year, police in Bulawayo province issued a similar ban which expired in November following illegal protests in the city.

The latest ban follows a similar one which was issued by police in Matabeleland North’s Tsholotsho, Lupane and Umguza districts which also expires in June.

