Police, prison services get bonuses

May 30, 2017 Local News
Minister Prisca Mupfumira

Minister Prisca Mupfumira

Midlands Bureau Chief
POLICE and members of the Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services (ZPCS) have received their bonuses as Government sticks to its schedule on the payment of bonuses.

Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare Minister Prisca Mupfumira confirmed the latest development.

The Minister said bonuses were paid last week on Thursday.

“We agreed on the original schedule that bonuses will be paid as per original plan. No changes,” the Minister said.

She said Government remains committed to ensuring that civil servants were paid in the same month worked.

Minister Mupfumira said first to get their 13th cheque last month were members of the Zimbabwe National Army, Air Force of Zimbabwe and those in the health sector.

Teachers will get their bonuses in June and the rest of the civil service will be paid in August.

Government has staggered the payment of annual bonuses due to challenges in raising revenue.

In January, Government had offered its workers three payment options to settle the bonuses.

These included residential stands, a cash stipend coupled with non-monetary benefits and property investment bonds.

The civil servants under their umbrella body, the Apex Council, rejected all the options and threatened to embark on industrial action if the promise to pay bonuses was not honoured.

Cash flow challenges have seen Government at times shifting pay dates for civil servants.

@pchitumba1
Pin It

Related Posts

  • silver

    so chronicle what is news worthy about police and prisons getting a bonus.

  • parkshungs

    thank you government for keeping the promise. Unomuwana kupi employer anopa bonus . Vuchirirai hurumende na Mai Mupfumira .