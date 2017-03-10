POTHOLE + BRIDGE =14 DEAD: Truck jackknifes onto kombi carrying mourners

Mr Lameck Marapira, driver of the haulage truck

 

Auxilia Katongomara, Chronicle Reporter
FOURTEEN people from two families travelling in a commuter omnibus to a funeral in Masvingo died when a haulage truck collided with their vehicle and crushed it in a horrific accident near the National University of Science and Technology in Bulawayo.

The accident happened at about 10PM on Wednesday.

National police spokesperson Senior Assistant Commissioner Charity Charamba confirmed the accident yesterday. “The Zimbabwe Republic Police would like to confirm the fatal road traffic accident which occurred at the 8km peg along the Bulawayo-Gwanda road, where 14 people died and four others were seriously injured.

“The accident involved a South African registered international haulage truck towing two trailers, and a Toyota Hiace minibus that was carrying 18 passengers onboard and a body.

On approaching the said spot, the haulage truck hit a pothole and the driver lost control of the vehicle. He then encroached onto the lane of the oncoming vehicles resulting in a head on collision with the kombi. Thirteen people from the minibus died on the spot, while four others were seriously injured and rushed to United Bulawayo Hospitals,” Snr Asst Comm Charamba said.

“Due to the state of our roads, the ZRP is appealing to motorists to avoid travelling at night and observe speed limits to preserve life. As police, we are quite saddened by the unnecessary loss of lives in situations which we could be avoided. Let’s all preserve the sanctity of human life”.

Mourners from two families were travelling in the kombi with the body of a 14-year-old boy in a coffin, when the haulage truck coming from the opposite direction allegedly hit a pothole and jackknifed into the oncoming traffic lane.

The truck narrowly missed the kombi but its trailers whipped into the smaller vehicle’s path and dragged it for a distance, before pushing it under the truck.

The truck’s load — tonnes of glass and wooden pallets — crushed the kombi.

The driver of the haulage truck, Mr Lameck Marapira (29), escaped with minor injuries while four people in the kombi survived.

Thirteen people died on the spot and another died on admission to the United Bulawayo Hospitals where the other three are still admitted.

The other survivor was rushed to Mpilo Central Hospital where he is reportedly in a critical condition.

Mr Marapira, who appeared distraught, said he did not see the pothole as it was filled with water.

“My front wheels locked and I lost control. The truck uprooted a streetlight. I came to a stop against an embankment on a bridge near the scene,” he said.

“The kombi’s lights dazzled me. I didn’t see it and thought I had passed it when I heard a loud bang and screams.”

Mr Marapira said he immediately went to check on what had happened and sought assistance from other drivers and Riverside residents who called emergency services.

The South African registered truck was carrying glass panes to C.H. Naik from the neighbouring country.

Mr Marapira, who is a Bulawayo resident, said he left South Africa on March 6 and it was unfortunate that the accident occurred when he had arrived home.

Bulawayo Chief Fire Officer Mr Richard Petersen said his office received a call at 11:47PM and arrived on the scene at exactly midnight.
“When our team arrived at the scene, the kombi was under the truck. Our crew could not rescue the victims and we had to call for a Nyoni Brothers’ crane to lift the truck,” said Mr Peterson.

Police and the fire-brigade crew battled for more than four hours to extricate the kombi and retrieve the bodies.

Two of the survivors forced their way out of the wreckage.

A majority of residents, who had gathered to watch, shied from the scary sight as the mangled bodies were pulled out and lined up side by side before quickly being covered with blankets.

Most of the bodies were intact except for one which had a missing hand and the fire brigade crew had to look for it in the wreckage.

The coffin had broken into two pieces but the body was intact, still tucked in a blanket covering it.

A heap of bodies were laid on a tent and covered in blankets before a police truck collected them later on.

Residents said they alerted the Bulawayo City Council of the pothole more than three weeks ago but no action was taken.

The pothole that caused the accident

“This pothole is in the middle of a lane. We called council several times but they did not respond… sadly lives have been lost now,” said a resident who only identified himself as Thulani.

A driver from Bakers Inn who plies the Bulawayo-Gwanda route every morning said he had seen it and reported to council but to no avail.

“Just yesterday I was talking about this pothole, I told my assistant that it was very dangerous because at night it would be full of water and most drivers are caught unawares when they plunge into it. Swerving to your right, you risk a head-on because you would be encroaching onto the lane of oncoming traffic,” said the driver.

Traffic from both ends was detoured through Sunninghill suburb as emergency crews retrieved the bodies and carried out investigations.

 
  • qembu

    very sad, BCC le Zinara liyakubona

    • Bhonklanti

      IBCC ingena ngaphi khonapha? That road is a NATIONAL road and falls under the Roads Dept in the Ministry of Transport.

      • qembu

        it should attend to the pot holes at least within Bulawayo

        • Bhonklanti

          That road belongs to the Transport Ministry and council is NOT
          responsible for it. There are sections of roads within Byo that council
          is not responsible for eg all highways leading into and out of the
          city, JM Nkomo street in the CBD, Leopold Takawira avenue
          Byo-Gwanda-Beitbridge, Plumtres-Harare

    • Augustine Dalu Moyo

      ZINARA is a Road Fund and not a Road Authority. ZINARA does NOT fix roads. Its mandate as enshrined in the Roads Act is to collect, administer and disburse funds to Road Authorities. There is a separation of roles between the collector and final user of the Funds collected by ZINARA. ZINARA, further audits, the funds it would have disbursed as these are public funds. The Road Authority that would have received funds from ZINARA makes an acquittal of funds it would have received from ZINARA before getting another disbursement. Roads generally are in a bad state and need urgent rehabilitation which will cost no less than US$5 billion minimum. The current state of the country’s road network is a reflection of the challenges that the economy is going through. Whenever an economy goes through tough times, infrastructure is always the first casualty to suffer and vis-versa. The current heavy rains have also worsened the state of roads that are in crying out for attention. That is also against a backdrop of a maintenance backlog that Road Authorities are battling with. Funds, available, our roads can be maintained timeously and efficiently. Every motorist is frustrated with the state of the roads. Painful to read about 14 lives that have been lost in a single accident. May their souls Rest in Peace and may the remaining family members find strength, grace and comfort from the Lord God Almighty.

      • vusumuzi

        uzenza isifundiswa, you think we do not know that? Before ZINARA where was money for Road Repairs/building coming from. Kudala bentshontsha imali , diverting to personal use.

      • Cetshwayo

        Too much information which means nothing, inkinga yethu la nguMgabe labantu bakhe beZanu that’s why we find ourselves in this situation. Corruption, corruption and potholes and deaths.

  • mtshayazabhotshe

    i blame Xamu and his grandfather ……they should take responsibility as they are the ones that brought my country to its knees !

  • Magu

    I blame the truck driver. Gonyet drivers are potential murderers. Balento yokufuna ukuvikwa bona while the next person has to find a space to fit in.

    • Bhonklanti

      That road belongs to the Transport Ministry and council is NOT
      responsible for it. There are sections of roads within Byo that council
      is not responsible for eg all highways leading into and out of the
      city, JM Nkomo street in the CBD, Leopold Takawira avenue
      Byo-Gwanda-Beitbridge.

  • Accumulator

    Rubbish ZANU Pf pot holes, if people don’t use their brains properly, there is going to be more such accidents. Mugabe and ZANU Pf out, they is nowhere Zimbabwe is going do better as long as these thugs remain in power. So far how has gone by? Them talking rubbish hehe Britain this and that. Mugabe is a failure, walking

    • MakhosiXamu

      The blame game from a mad man. what a shame, very pathetic indeed

      • Nsukwini

        So then who is to be blamed for the pathetic condition of roads? Amagenga? Izigiqathuvi? amagundwane? Vuka Ndoda ulele emini so.

  • Essexvale

    Before users point a blaming finger at the City of Bulawayo for this tragedy, it is important that the true culprit for the poor road conditions is revealed. The Bulawayo City Council is required by a statute to remit all revenue to the government in Harare; after which the amount that the local authority gets back for its use is left to the discretion of naive civil servants in the capital. As a result, the city’s projects in terms of decent service delivery suffers. Previous experience has shown that very often, the amount sent back is totally inadequate. So if future tragedies of a similar nature are to be avoided, this stupid requirement has to be stopped dead ! Meanwhile, the loss of life due to this sad incident is truly regrettable Sincere condolences to loved ones of the deceased.

    • uMkhonto

      You are spot on Sixvel

    • vusumuzi

      this is why they will never Implement Devolution of Power, as required in the Constitution, because they want all funds for themselves, both Taxes and Rates, and then residents will blindly blame city councils. Thanks for Enlightening umphakathi about this

  • Ndaneta

    Potholes do not cause accidents. Zimbabwean drivers should by now be used and cautious on the roads. There is no harm in reducing speed particularly when using a road one is not familiar with. Potholes do not suddenly appear. You can continue to blame the authorities for not fixing the roads, but at the end of the day it is our dear friends and relatives that die. Drivers exercise caution. I am still to find a road with no potholes except Chancellor Avenue between the State house and Zimbabwe House. All other roads have potholes which have degenerated to become sink holes. Speed at your own risk and bear the consequences.

    • wawa

      well said

    • Jnr

      Thank you for those wise words

    • Fred Moyo

      why sanitize mediocre? Typical Zimbabwean.

    • makhurane

      uyahlanya you seem to be mgabe s puppet

    • Zenzo

      Potholes do cause accidents. Are you content to say that it is now normal to have potholes? Potholes cause car defects on the suspension and ball joints that can cause the car to lose control even at a later date.

  • Memela

    May the soul of our departed countryman rest in peace

  • wawa

    pot holes also affect emergency reaction, the ambulance and fire engine are not spared from such hazards

    • ndaba

      igonyeti ungani lalo beligijima ngoba lehluleke njani ukubamba amabreki

  • maqaqeni

    ingozi ezesabekayo zenzakala ebusuku loba emathathakusa, ngoba kuyabe kulemimoya ehamba hambayo engalunganga

    • Volcanic Eruption

      That is not true sir!

      there are a lot of underlying factors here that all of us do not know at this stage. Yes poor roads lead to horrendous accidents and loss of lives, but at this stage we do not know what caused this accidents. We know that our roads in Zim are in a bad state in as much is the economy as well hence there is no money for maintenance of these roads.

      The country will continue to lose people as a result of this, until such that the economy recovers and people stop looting government funds. This is a sad scenerio that 14 people have do die like this. Until, it affects those in power, it would not really matter who dies in such accidents. Potholes are a danger to every driver.

      May they rest in peace.

  • Anti Evil

    While the accident is very regrettable, let us also plead for good road behavior from the two types of drivers – kombi drivers and haulage truck drivers. If you drive at night you will witness that in most cases, most haulage drivers do not dip their very bright headlights and some also encroach dangerously on the right side of the road where there will be oncoming traffic. For most kombi drivers at night, they are stubborn in many ways – I am very sorry to say. Speed especially when one is carrying passengers is very much discouraged and only due care and attention especially at night can save us. You find a kombi which will be almost flying while it will be raining and you tend to wonder and sometimes we are only saved by the grace of the lord.

  • Jereso -Trouser Snake

    rest in peace

  • inyanga

    We should always observe the saying do not place all your eggs in one basket, family members travelling to any function should avoid using the same mode of transport may be in one mode up to three not more, whose funeral was it, may be the deceased was angry with them. isintu sikhona, kungasenani langalezo, abalimeleyo sibafisela ukuthi baphole ngokuphangisa

  • Jnr

    May those who did not survive find peace in God’s hands and those who survived receive healing from God. i am touched by this horror.

  • Masuku Zikode oweBhelingwe

    May God comfort the deceased’s families. It is so sad and painful. Kunzima shame bakithi. Lalani ngoxolo. Inhliziyo zabalahlekehlwe azipholiswe ngu Thixo. Sizwelana lani bakithi.

  • makhurane

    pothloes its mgabe s blame again

  • makhurane

    bulawayo is now full of pothloes even on highways, this is serious ,areas like cowdrypark sigodweni khona angikhuluni its now swallowholes not potholes at all

  • khulu uxhegu

    at times if they did not visit or care for the deceased during the time they were alive then only going to bury the deceased, it can result in bad luck in the spirit world, or if the dead was living a tough life when they were still alive and then on their death the relatives purchase an expensive coffin, that can also result in the dead person ‘striking’ back. sending a curse

  • khulu uxhegu

    the haulage truck will also jack knife if it is speeding then the driver suddenly applies emergency brakes forcing the trailer to either hit and overturn the horse or the trailer is suddenly swung forward

  • Nkunzebomvu

    That pothole is now almost a month on that way and I remember talking about it that it will only be attended to after a life or lives have been lost or after it affects one gvt official. It was actually covering the whole left lane when coming from outside Byo.

  • Bekithemba Sibanda

    Its so unfortunate that a pothole has led to such a horrendous catastrophe. Pro-activeness in repairing our roads remains a fundamental pre requisite if such fatalities are to be curbed. Accidents do occur, yes, but let not the state of our roads be a catalyst to such.

  • Cetshwayo

    Nxa baphela abantu ngoba we have a goblin clinging to power when its obvious he has nothing to give to this country. Mgabe should be tried for all these deaths.

  • Mirrror Mirror

    kodwa izaze ithambe nini inlhiziyo kaPharoah abantu besifa kangaka? sisize Nkosi.

  • amazon siren

    kanti vele ama tollgate ngawani if they don fix the f***** roads ….gwanda byo tollagate is a mess behluleka ukulungisa ku tollgate lakhona potholes galloe its even e worst part o the road …ngapha am paying at e gate n negotiating amagodi sies mani!!!