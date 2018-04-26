Powertel profiles IOT fleet management solution at ZITF

Business Reporter

THE innovative wing of the ZESA Holdings Group, Powertel Communications, has profiled their state-of-the-art solution for vehicle tracking and fleet management under the corporate’s broad product category of Internet of Things (IOT). This system is currently on real-time display at the ongoing Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) exhibition where the company is participating under their derived theme, “Innovative Digital Solutions For Industrial Growth”.

Unlike the usual car tracking system, Powertel’sPowerTrack system offers the full fleet management package ideal for use by administration managers with a large pool of vehicles to monitor in their organisations. This system is guaranteed to improve the business’s operational efficiency through cost containment as incidences of fleet theft and abuse are eliminated.

The PowertrackFleet Management solution is a comprehensive, vehicle, driver and goods monitoring, control and management. It’s an effective low cost operation for fleet and logistic operators, corporate organisations and agencies, Government agencies and transport companies.Powertrack comes with some of the following capabilities: -

· Real-time GPS location, fuel monitoring and driver behaviour monitoring

· Real-time alerts via SMS and email platforms

· Geo-fencing – notifications on entrance and exit

· Stolen vehicle recovery

· Interactive Communication

· Accident reports

· Over speeding perpetual notification

· Analysis of fleet KPI’s via a visual dashboard

· Roaming and Panic button

In addition, in the case of buffering in areas of low connectivity, the system offers a Flash Storage as a back-up plan. The Marketing Manager Mr Prosper Mutswiri said, ‘We have full confidence of the PowerTrack Fleet Management solution in providing visibility of your vehicles anywhere in Zimbabwe and beyond the border into the region. It is a must-have solution as it offers any business a plethora of benefits. These include: -

· Reduced operating cost through real-time monitoring, fuel management and driver behaviour monitoring, geo-fencing etc

· Reduced risk of vehicle abuse and loss/ theft

· Increased productivity

The added assurance is that when you subscribe to Powertrack, you will have not only reliable and efficient services, but after sales support 24/7. The service comes with a web domain-powertrack.powertel.co.zw that one can access even without internet connection and subscribers to the service can download the Powertrack mobile application available for Android and also on Appstore.

Powertel Communications- a subsidiary of the ZESA Holdings Group- is a leading Internet Access Provider servicing both the business and consumer markets with a host of services including mobile and fixed broadband, Enterprise Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) solutions on 08611 network, Carrier services and Virtual Private networking. The company is also the aggregator of the Powerplus prepaid electricity topup system in Zimbabwe.