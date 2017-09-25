Preps for Bulawayo interface rally at advanced stage

Pamela Shumba, Senior Reporter

PREPARATIONS for Bulawayo’s Presidential Youth Interface Rally are at an advanced stage with the provincial organising committee saying they are ready for President Mugabe.

The provincial rally is expected to be held at White City Stadium on a date yet to be announced.

Speaking during a preparatory meeting in Bulawayo yesterday, chairperson of the organising committee Zanu-PF Politburo member Cde Absolom Sikhosana said everything was in place for the rally.

“Our preparedness for receiving President Mugabe for the Presidential Youth Interface Rally in Bulawayo is complete. The date hasn’t been set yet but we’re ready for the important day. We’ve covered so much ground in terms of preparations but we want the Bulawayo rally to be unique and to be attended by the highest number of people compared to other provinces.

“The young people know that President Mugabe has so much passion for them and they’re excited to meet the revolutionary leader. This is a special event that came through public demand,” said Cde Sikhosana.

He urged members of the public to attend the rally, saying it was not only for Zanu-PF members but for everybody. “We want it to be clear that the President is not coming to meet Zanu-PF members only but all young people in the province. I therefore invite the people of Bulawayo to come in their numbers and be part of this occasion.

“We’re also organising a carnival that will be held before the event so that everybody gets to know about the interface rally. Although everything is in place in terms of preparations, we’re going to continue preparing until the eve of the rally because we know everybody is looking forward to this day,” said Cde Sikhosana.

He urged the youths in the province to continue mobilising people so that the province achieves its target to have the highest number of people attending the rally.

He said it was important for the youths to work as a team with other wings and Government departments to make the upcoming event a success.

“Our aim is to see the roads leading to the venue becoming impassable. We want to be proud of our youths after a well organised and successful rally,” said Cde Sikhosana.

Yesterday’s meeting was attended by Minister of State for Bulawayo provincial affairs Cde Nomthandazo Moyo, the Zanu-PF provincial chairman Cde Dennis Ndlovu, Politburo members, Central Committee members, Members of Parliament and the youths.

The youths are using the interface meetings to interact with President Mugabe as well as articulate social, economic and political issues affecting them.

The rallies have been held in eight provinces.

After Bulawayo, the final province to host the interface is Harare.

@pamelashumba1