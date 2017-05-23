President appoints, reassigns perm secs

Zvamaida Murwira, Harare Bureau

PRESIDENT Mugabe has appointed and reassigned, with immediate effect, 10 permanent secretaries to various ministries as he seeks to enhance the implementation of Government programmes.

The appointments and reassignments were announced by the Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet, Dr Misheck Sibanda in a statement yesterday.

“It has pleased His Excellency, the President, in terms of Section 205 (1) of the Constitution of Zimbabwe Amendment (No.20) Act 2013 as read together with Section 28 of the Interpretation Act, to appoint and re-assign the following Secretaries with immediate effect.”

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Rural Development, Promotion and Preservation of National Culture and Heritage, Dr Thokozile Chitepo, has been re-assigned to be Secretary in the Ministry of Tourism and Hospitality Industry. This followed the retirement of Ms Florence Nhekairo.

Dr Chitepo has been replaced by Mr George Magosvongwe.

Mr Magosvongwe was, until the re-assignment, Secretary of Youth Development, Indigenisation and Economic Empowerment.

Dr Desire Mutize Sibanda moves from the Ministry of Macro-Economic Planning and Investment Promotion to replace Mr Magosvongwe .

Dr Judith Kateera becomes the new Permanent Secretary of Macro-Economic Planning and Investment after she was elevated from the Ministry of Finance and Economic Development where she was Secretary (Non Accounting.)

Mrs Sibusisiwe Zembe has been appointed to Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Women Affairs, Gender and Community Development.

Prior to the appointment, she was Principal Director in the Organ for National Healing, Reconciliation and Integration in the Office of the President and Cabinet.

Current Permanent Secretary for Transport and Infrastructural Development Mr Munesushe Munodawafa, has been re-assigned to the Ministry of Mines and Mining Development.

Mr Munodawafa will be replaced by Dr Machivenyika Mapuranga who, prior to the latest re-assignment, was Permanent Secretary of Higher and Tertiary Education, Science and Technology Development.

Mines and Mining Development Permanent Secretary Professor Francis Gudyanga, has been reassigned to the Ministry of Higher and Tertiary Education, Science and Technology Development.

Permanent Secretary of Women Affairs, Gender and Community Development Dr Perpetua Majoni Gumbo, has been reassigned to be accounting officer for the Public Service Commission.

Dr George Chipare has also been seconded to the Zimbabwe National Defence University as a lecturer.

Prior to the re-assignment, Dr Chipare was Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Sport and Recreation.

President Mugabe last reshuffled permanent secretaries in 2015.