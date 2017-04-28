President arrives in Byo for ZITF

Nduduzo Tshuma, Political Editor

PRESIDENT Mugabe arrived in Bulawayo yesterday evening ahead of the official opening of the 58th edition of the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair today.

The international trade expo will be officially opened by Namibian President Hage Geingob who is expected to arrive in Bulawayo from Harare this morning.

The President touched down at the Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo International Airport at 7pm accompanied by First Lady Dr Grace Mugabe and Minister of Energy and Power Development Dr Samuel Undenge and senior government officials.

He was welcomed by Bulawayo Provincial Affairs Minister Cde Eunice Nomthandazo Moyo, the two Vice Presidents Emmerson Mnangagwa and Phelekezela Mphoko, Ministers of Information Media and Broadcasting Services Dr Chris Mushohwe and War Veterans Retired Colonel Tshinga Dube.

Also in the welcoming party was Minister in VP Mphoko’s office Cde Tabetha Kanengoni Malinga, Deputy Minister of Information, Media and Broadcasting Services Cde Sithokozile Mathuthu, service chiefs, senior government and Zanu-PF officials.

This year’s edition of the ZITF is being held under the theme, “Harnessing Linkages for Industrial Development.” It started on Tuesday and ends tomorrow.

ZITF Company chairperson Mrs Ruth Ncube has reported that foreign participation at this year trade fair is encouraging with 14 countries participating.

Among them are Botswana, China, Ethiopia, Germany, Indonesia, Iran, Japan, Kenya, South Africa, Turkey, Malawi and Mozambique.

Confederation of Zimbabwe Industries (CZI) vice president Mr Sifelani Jabangwe said industry captains expected this year’s trade fair to improve local manufacturers’ linkages with potential partners on the back of Statutory Instrument 64 of 2016.

The trade fair is running concurrently with sector-specific expos; A’sambeni Africa Business Tourism Expo, Ultim 8 Home, Pakprint and Scholastica.