President commends relations between Zimbabwe and Namibia

Patrick Chitumba, Midlands Bureau Chief

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa yesterday commissioned 149 Officer Cadets during the 34th Regular Officer Cadet Course graduation ceremony at the Zimbabwe Military Academy (ZMA) in Gweru.

Of these, 33 were female and five were Namibians.

Addressing graduands and Zimbabwe Defence Forces senior officers and generals, the Head of State and Government and Commander-in-Chief of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces, said the graduation ceremony marked another milestone in the history of the ZMA which had remained committed to fulfilling its mandate and mission of identifying and moulding young men and women of the country as well as those from Sadc countries into competent and professional junior officers within their respective forces.

“I am gratified that this is the 34th Commissioning Parade of Regular Officer Cadet Course to take place at the Academy since the attainment of our independence in 1980 and it is my first as Commander in Chief of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces,” President Mnangagwa said.

He said the ROC 3/34/16 commenced training in September 2016 with an initial enrolment of 158 Officer Cadets of which 36 were female, eight already serving members of the ZNA and five from the Namibian Defence Forces.

“The continued presence of students from the Republic of Namibia is testimony of the cordial relations that continue to exist between our two defence forces. The benefits of such kind of co-operation in the maintenance of peace and security cannot be over emphasised. I am reliably informed that of the initial 158 Officer Cadets, nine dropped out of the course or left due to various reasons such as exhaustive demands of the training, medical unfitness, voluntary resignation, indiscipline or incompetence,” said President Mnangagwa.

He applauded 33 female Officer Cadets who were among the graduands, saying they were the second highest number to graduate in the history of cadet training at the Academy following the commissioning of 35 female Officer Cadets who graduated in 2014.

“It is indeed regrettable that the number of female Cadets remains low and I urge us all to continue in the quest for greater participation of women in the Defence Forces,” the President said.

He said the course completed 21 months of intensive military training divided into basic soldiering skills, conventional warfare and low intensity operations adding that subjects covered included Skill at Arms, Field Craft, Map Reading and Civil Military Relations.

President Mnangagwa said the course is the eighth to graduate with a diploma in Military Training and Education in association with the Midlands State University.

“To this end, I commend the University for granting the Academy, Associateship status. I urge both parties to accelerate plans to have future courses graduating with degrees so that the Academy churns out officers with degrees,” he said.

President Mnangagwa commended the course instructors for facilitating students’ visits to the Chimoio Shrine in Mozambique and Freedom Camp Shrine in Zambia as part of their Civil Military Relations package.

He said he hoped that the visit allowed the Officer Cadets to visualise the agonising and enduring events that characterised the struggle for the country’s hard won independence and enabled them to understand the need to jealously and continuously safeguard its sovereignty.

“In the same vein, the renaming of military cantonment areas after our country’s heroes such as Rodgers Alfred Nikita Mangena Barracks which houses the Zimbabwe National Defence University, Josiah Magama Tongogara Barracks previously KGVI Barracks and the Herbert Chitepo Barracks formerly Headquarters 3 Infantry Brigade as well as the upcoming renaming of Fylde Air Force Base after the late comrade Jason Ziyaphapha Moyo should serve as a constant inspiration to our Defence Forces to emulate the character traits and attributes of these late veterans of impeccable standing and prowess,” said the President.

“I have no doubt therefore that the graduates before us today now appreciate the challenges and sacrifices made by those who fought for our liberation, some indeed, who paid the supreme sacrifice with their lives. All of us here today and certainly all Zimbabweans should remain cognisant that the liberation struggle is a permanent feature of our history and one that will continue to mould our country’s future.”

President Mnangagwa said he was confident that the course fully equipped graduands with skills that they would constantly rely on in their chosen military careers.

“As officers of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces, you are the custodians of the defence and security of this precious country as enshrined in our constitution. You need to guard and protect it jealously against any detractors be they local or foreign,” he said.