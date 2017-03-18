President in Swaziland for Sadc indaba

Lincoln Towindo in Ezulwini, Swaziland

PRESIDENT Mugabe arrived here last night to attend the extra-ordinary summit of Sadc Heads of State and Government, which opens at Lozitha Royal Palace today.

He was received at King Mswati III International Airport by Zimbabwe’s Ambassador to Mozambique, who also serves Swaziland, Major-General Nicholas Dube, Ministers Patrick Chinamasa (Finance) and Simbarashe Mumbengegwi (Foreign Affairs), who had travelled ahead of the President.

The President travelled with Industry and Commerce Minister Mike Bimha and other senior Government officials.

He was seen off at the Harare International Airport by VP Mphoko who is the Acting President.

The one-day summit is a fulfilment of the decision made by regional leaders last year to hold annual special summits for the purpose of reviewing industrialisation and integration of Sadc economies.

The Sadc Industrialisation Strategy and Roadmap was steered by President Mugabe during his tenure as Sadc Chair (August 2014–August 2015).

The summit will discuss the implementation of the Draft Costed Action Plan for the Sadc Industrialisation Strategy and Roadmap. Also under consideration is the report of the Ministerial Taskforce on Regional Economic Integration: Industrialisation and Regional Economic Integration which covers the roadmap’s action plan.

To be also discussed will be the taskforce’s proposed milestones for monitoring implementation of the strategy and the governance structure.

Progress on the Tripartite Free Trade Area (TFTA) and the Continental Free Trade Area (CFTA) will also be reviewed.