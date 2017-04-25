Prof Moyo, Obert Mpofu at war after Mat North Provincial Coordinating Committee meeting

Nduduzo Tshuma, Political Editor

THE Minister of Higher and Tertiary Education Science and Technology Development, Professor Jonathan Moyo, yesterday accused fellow Zanu-PF Politburo member and Cabinet Minister Dr Obert Mpofu of usurping the Matabeleland North Provincial Coordinating Committee for selfish politics.

Addressing a provincial coordinating committee meeting in Lupane on Sunday, Dr Mpofu indicated that a day would be set to deliberate on the charges against Prof Moyo whom he did not mention directly. He was responding to a resolution by the province calling for the expulsion of National Commissar Cde Saviour Kasukuwere over a number of allegations ranging from setting parallel structures to depose the President, fanning factionalism and undermining the authority of First Lady Dr Grace Mugabe.

Indications are that Matabeleland North province will charge the Tsholotsho North MP for allegedly airing party issues on social media and working against Government programmes particularly Command Agriculture.

In a statement sent from India where he is on government business, Prof Moyo rejected the accusations and unleashed a tirade against the Umguza MP.

“Obert Mpofu abused the PCC, as he so often does, in his mistaken belief that because he has a big body he should throw his weight around and usurp the PCC for his personal purposes and his grossly selfish politics that the people of Matabeleland North have come to loathe for its depravity.

“Obert Mpofu believes he is the Zanu-PF PCC in Matabeleland North and that the PCC in Matabeleland North is Obert Mpofu. This rot of his has gone on for too long and too far.”

Prof Moyo denied that he was working with under fire Zanu-PF national political commissar Cde Kasukuwere in setting up parallel structures to topple President Mugabe before defending him from the allegations levelled against him.

“Even against this background, Obert Mpofu’s allegation that I worked with Zanu-PF National Commissar, Cde Saviour Kasukuwere, to set up parallel structures to topple President Mugabe would be laughable but for its very serious implications. And so the record must be stated as it is,” he said.

“Thanks to the successionist antics of the likes of Obert Mpofu, the time has come to say without fear or favour that the allegation that Cde Kasukuwere has set up parallel Zanu-PF structures to topple President is high sounding nonsense.

“Yes, like everyone else, Cde Kasukuwere can make mistakes, not least because he is too loyal, too committed and works very hard for the party. Putting aside the understandable issues raised by the Party’s Women’s League regarding specific issues that have been addressed, nobody has said exactly what mistakes, if any, Cde Kasukuwere has made. But to accuse Kasukuwere, of all people, of setting up parallel Zanu-PF structures to topple President Mugabe is wickedly preposterous and hogwash of the century.”

Prof Moyo said he has worked with Cde Kasukuwere in supporting and serving President Mugabe and Zanu-PF, the government and country.

“For example, I know only too well that the historic #MillionManMarch organised by the Zanu-PF Youth League last year would not have succeeded without Cde Kasukuwere’s leading and active facilitation as the National Commissar of our Party.

“He did his duty and did it beyond its call. It is in such light that I’m proud of the work I’ve done with Cde Kasukuwere in support of the President, Party, Government and country and it would be a great honour for me to be charged for doing that work by a well known, shameless and greedy Judas Iscariot,” said Prof Moyo.

Prof Moyo was defiant on his statements on Command Agriculture saying he stands by what he said and has discussed his position with Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

“I’ve explained my position to Vice President Mnangagwa who has directly raised the matter with me and who has assured me that he understood my explanation after I understood his question. I know for a fact that the issue has been cleared between VP Mnangagwa and me,” he said.

Prof Moyo accused Dr Mpofu of remaining silent when the likes of Mr Headman Moyo attacked President Mugabe.

“I for one will not allow Obert Mpofu to impersonate King Lobengula, pretending to be Matabeleland North’s centre of power. Zanu-PF has one centre of power across the country and that centre of power is President Mugabe, my appointing authority to whom I report directly, not via Obert Mpofu or anyone else for that matter,” he said.

“Obert Mpofu is a colleague in the Politburo, and not my boss. If he does not respect this fact, he must prepare for the consequences.”

Dr Mpofu said he would not respond to the statement.