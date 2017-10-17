Q Dube lines up Goliath act

Bongani Ndlovu, Showbiz Correspondent

SOUTH African comedian Donovan Goliath will share the stage with Zimbabwe’s finest, Clive Chigubhu, Q Dube and Mandla Da Comedian during the Headliners Comedy Night in Bulawayo next month.

Donovan, who is a presenter on the magazine programme Real Goboza on SABC 1 and features frequently on Comedy Central shows in South Africa, will perform at the Bulawayo Theatre on November 11.

This will be a litmus test for Q Dube as this is his first comedy show organised by him and the award winning comic said he was excited at bringing Donovan to Bulawayo.

“It’s going to be amazing because there is already a buzz about the show. The line up we feel is solid and the comics are excited. What Donovan Goliath brings to the table can only be witnessed and not explained or described. One needs to watch him live to understand,” said Q Dube.

He said Chigubhu and Mandla were chosen by him as their comedic style complemented Donovan.

“The comics have to complement each other and on paper Clive Chigubhu and Mandla Da Comedian were the best bet to suit Donovan’s style. The boys themselves are ridiculously funny and it’s time they showed that to their home fans while sharing the stage with a big act,” said Q Dube.

The Harare based Q Dube said the show was an opportunity for him to promote shows in his home city.

“I’m a Bulawayan and being based in Harare I’ve always wanted to give back but didn’t know how. I feel promoting shows in Bulawayo is the best way to do so because for the longest time every major comic show has been in Harare. Bulawayo has proved its love for comedy by attending shows with local comics only, so I thought to bring a different flavour. 80 percent of all shows I shall be doing shall be in Bulawayo,” said Q Dube.

He said more shows are coming to Bulawayo to help develop comedy in the city.

“The idea with bringing shows to Bulawayo is to give its comics a chance to perform with regional acts without having to wait for Harare based festivals to book them once a year. Going forward the line ups change from show to show. We already have two more shows booked but those shall be for next year,” said Q Dube.

After people laugh themselves senseless there will be an after party at Club Eden so that they reflect on the jokes and meet the comedians. Entrance to the show will be pegged at $10 for ordinary tickets and $15 VIP.

@bonganinkunzi