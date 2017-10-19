‘Renegade war veterans have no say in Zanu-PF affairs’

Pamela Shumba/ Nqobile Tshili, Chronicle Reporters

ZIMBABWE National Liberation War Veterans’ Association (ZNLWVA) vice chairman Cde George Mlala has said Christopher Mutsvangwa and his allies are renegade freedom fighters and cannot speak on matters affecting Zanu-PF.

Cde Mlala yesterday told ex-freedom fighters who were gathered at the Zanu-PF provincial offices in Bulawayo that Mutsvangwa, Victor Matematanda, Headman Moyo and Zenzo Ncube were fired from the party for denigrating Zanu-PF’s leadership.

He said time has come for war veterans to make a decision on where they stand between the party and renegade freedom fighters.

“We agreed to introspect as an executive that was elected in Masvingo on where we stood vis-a-vis developments in the party.

“We all agreed that we are all children of the party, we were created by the party and we belong to the party Zanu-PF.

“We agreed that we work for the party and once you are fired from the party you can no longer be a representative of the party. We then identified the people who were fired from the party. These include Mutsvangwa, Headman, Matematanda, Zenzo and Nhando,” said Cde Mlala.

He said the party also expelled Douglas Mahiya but as war veterans they could not expel him because he was never an elected executive member.

He said his team has engaged the Zanu-PF leadership, including National political commissar Cde Saviour Kasukuwere, secretary for administration Cde Ignatius Chombo and secretary for war veterans Cde Sydney Sekeramayi, informing them that war veterans were submitting to the party’s leadership.

“From today onwards we submit ourselves to the party. We will work with the party and follow the party’s programmes. The party is supreme, our duty as party soldiers, military wing of the party, we will take instructions from the party.

“We will be given programmes by the party and we’ll execute them accordingly. We’ll not at any level or time tell the party what to do. We will implement what the party has decided,” said Cde Mlala.

Those expelled from the party, he added, cannot sanction any gathering on behalf of the association.

“Anyone who holds meetings saying he or she is a member of the Mutsvangwa-led faction should not find a space in our security system,” said Cde Mlala.

He said Zanu-PF should reclaim the war veterans’ Entumbane offices as they have been personalised by Mutsvangwa and his loyalists.

He said Mutsvangwa’s loyalists who were denigrating the First Lady Dr Grace Mugabe saying she was the leader of G40 faction in the party were actually targeting the President.

“How can one claim that they love the President when they are insulting his wife? When they say the First Lady is the leader of G40, it’s not the First Lady they are targeting but the President himself.

“They also tell the South African media that they have their presidential candidate for the 2018 elections who is a leader in the party. Isn’t that a coup? We want the leader who is loyal to the party to distance himself from them,” said Cde Mlala.

@pamelashumba1

@nqotshili