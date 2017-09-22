Reprieve for pharmaceutical exporters

Harare Bureau

As part of the ongoing Ease of Doing Export Business — Rapid Results Initiative (RRI), the Medicines Control Authority of Zimbabwe (MCAZ), through the Ministry of Health and Child Care recently reduced the cost of two permits that are essential for exporting pharmaceutical products.

The RRI was an initiative that was spearheaded by the Office of the President and Cabinet, in collaboration with ZimTrade and the Ministry of Industry and Commerce.

Under the initiative twenty-two (22) statutory reforms were proposed across all sectors to improve the ease of doing export business. Two of them were gazetted on September 1, 2017, pertaining to the cost of processing export permits and Certificate of Pharmaceutical Product (CCP). According to communication received from the MCAZ, “The application fee for a CCP certificate for a pharmaceutical product has been reduced by 47 percent to $80 from $150.”

MCAZ also confirmed that, “The Medicines and allied substances control: import and export of medicines Statutory Instrument 99 of 2017 reduces the application fee for an export permit from the Medicines and Allied Substances Control Authority to $40 from $50.”

In addition to these two legislative reforms, exporters of pharmaceutical products can now access an export permit to export samples at no cost. Prior to the reforms, the cost of exporting samples was equal to the cost of exporting a consignment.