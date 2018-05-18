Robbers steal $80 000 from church

Whinsley Masara, Chronicle Reporter

A CHRISTIAN denomination in Bulawayo allegedly lost $75 000 and R31 100 to burglars who broke into its church hours after a fund-raising event.

The thieves also got away with 10 buckets full of coins that had not been counted.

They broke a window at Revelation Church of God premises in Kelvin North and cut the burglar bars to gain entry into the office where they took US$9 000, R31 106 and $69 000 in bond notes.

The break-in and theft occurred between 7PM on Sunday and 7AM on Monday.

Bulawayo police spokesperson Inspector Precious Simango confirmed the incident and said investigations were still in progress.

“We are investigating a case of theft which occurred last week. We are not yet sure whether it was an unlawful entry or theft case. No arrests have been made yet but investigations are underway.

“We are appealing to members of the public to desist from keeping large sums of money at home or business premises as this attracts thieves,” she said.

A source within the church said Pastor Lovemore Moyo who resides at the church premises discovered the theft on Monday morning and reported the matter to police.

“The bulk of the stolen money had been raised during a fundraising event held last Sunday,” said the source.

Efforts to get a comment from Pastor Moyo were fruitless as his mobile phone went unanswered.

When a Chronicle news crew visited the church on Wednesday, congregants became hostile and chased them away. They denied that the church lost money to thieves.

The congregants ordered the photographer to delete all the pictures he had taken.—@winnie_masara