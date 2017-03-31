Senate appointment further strains Tsvangirai, Khupe relations

Nduduzo Tshuma, Political Editor

MDC-T leader Mr Morgan Tsvangirai has reportedly snubbed his deputy Ms Thokozani Khupe amid indications that he has appointed national executive member Mr Gideon Shoko to the Senate to replace the late Victor Mapungwana.

The developments are inspite of a reported spirited attempt by a faction linked to Mr Tsvangirai’s deputy, Ms Khupe, to block the appointment of Mr Shoko.

Insiders told this paper that Mr Tsvangirai’s appointment of Mr Shoko was expected to sail through the party’s national executive meeting scheduled for Harare today.

However, Mr Tsvangirai’s spokesperson Mr Luke Tamborinyoka yesterday professed ignorance over the appointment.

“I don’t know of any appointments, what I know is the province was required to present names of candidates for selection but I’m not aware of any developments after that. Maybe check with me tomorrow,” said Mr Tamborinyoka.

MDC-T sources, however, insisted that the Ms Khupe-linked faction wants to make last minute attempts to block Mr Shoko’s appointment in today’s meeting.

“We understand that Mr Shoko has been appointed to replace Mapungwana and this has riled the Khupe faction which is opposed to the selection of the national executive member,” said a source.

“In tomorrow’s (today) meeting, the Khupe faction will try to argue against Shoko’s appointment but some members of that same clique have already conceded that their actions will be in vain.”

Last week, the Ms Khupe-led faction reportedly added the name of sacked Bulawayo deputy mayor Mr Gift Banda to the list of contenders to replace Mapungwana in a bid to scupper Mr Shoko’s appointment.

Mr Banda, who is the MDC-T Bulawayo provincial chairperson, had initially declined nomination for the position during a recent party meeting arguing that he needed to fight his recent sacking from the Bulawayo City Council over allegations of corruption.

Other contenders for the position were Dr Mandla Nyathi and provincial spokesperson Mr Mandla Sibanda.

In a party meeting in Harare last week where Mr Banda’s name was reportedly brought up, Mr Tsvangirai said after making the appointment, he would forward the name to the party’s secretary general, Mr Douglas Mwonzora, to write to Senate President Edna Madzongwe notifying her of Mapungwana’s replacement.

“After confirmation of the appointment of Mr Shoko in the national executive meeting tomorrow (today), it is expected that his name will then be forwarded to Senate.

“This is another blow to the Khupe faction as it actually proves that her influence in the party is waning by each day,” said a source.