Sexual harassment trouble for bank manager

Thupeyo Muleya, Beitbridge Bureau

BARCLAYS Bank’s Beitbridge branch manager, Tsikadzashe Shepard Maisiri (47) has been hauled before the courts for allegedly sexually harassing a female subordinate.

Maisiri is accused of making sexual overtures to one of the cleaners at the bank, who he allegedly gave a torrid time since May this year.

The complainant reported him to the police allegedly after being fed up with the man’s prolonged sexual assault.

Maisiri who appeared in court yesterday on summons pleaded not guilty to charges of indecent assault, before Mr Trevor Nyatsanza, who remanded him out of custody to November 23 for trial.

Prosecuting, Mr Oswell Arufandi, told the court that sometime in May this year Maisiri approached the woman and proposed love but was turned down.

He said later in the same month, Maisiri found the complainant cleaning in the banking hall and slapped her buttocks.

When she protested, he is alleged to have indicated that she was missing out since he was loaded with cash.

Maisiri reportedly told the woman he would pay her more than her paltry salary should she give in to his demands.

The court further heard that in June, Maisiri found the victim cleaning the toilets, fondled her breasts and slapped her buttocks again.

Mr Arufandi said the branch manager continued with the onslaught until the woman reported the matter to other workmates last week.

He said the case was reported to the police who arrested Maisiri.

The case comes a few years after a butcher in the border town was fined for fondling a uniformed policewoman’ breasts. The man had been spurned after proposing love to the cop.