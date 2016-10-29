Shabanie Mine in easy assignment

Lovemore Zigara in Gweru

LOG leaders Shabanie Mine could wrap up the Zifa Central Soccer League championship tomorrow should they win their encounter against Gweru United and their closest rivals Blanket Mine and Ivan Hoe fail to pick up points.

Blanket Mine play host to Nichrut in a tricky encounter while Ivan Hoe are also in Gwanda where they take on unpredictable Vumbachikwe.

Should the asbestos miners go on to win the encounter and their rivals fail to pick up points, Shabanie Mine who are on 60 points, will take an unassailable lead rendering the last two round of matches dead rubbers.

Blanket Mine are four points behind with 56 points while Ivan Hoe are third with 55 points.

However, Shabanie Mine coach Tendai Chikuni is not looking much into the prospects and believes the promotional race will go to the wire.

“I would not want to dwell much into those permutations because this year’s race is the toughest and I see it going right to the wire. I am concentrating on doing the job at hand but if we pick up the points then the championship is ours,” he said.

Meanwhile, Gweru United have vowed to stop Shabanie Mine in its tracks.

“Pisa Pisa” anchors the table with a paltry 12 points and together with Kwekwe Sables they have officially been relegated.

Peter Manoti, the Gweru United coach said despite his side being relegated they are taking each match with the seriousness it deserves.

“We are relegated but that does not mean we will not give it our best shot. We are going to play Shabanie Mine to collect maximum points and we will do the same with the other teams that we will play before the season ends,” said Manoti.

Fixtures

Tomorrow: Whawha vs Tongogara (Whawha), Kwekwe Sables vs ZRP Gwanda (Mbizo), Gweru United vs Shabanie Mine (Wilson Fields), Jessie Mine vs ZRP Beitbridge (Collen Bawn), Vumbachikwe vs Ivan Hoe (Vumbachikwe), Chrome Stars vs MSU (Chrome), FC Platinum U19 vs ZPC Munyati (Mandava), Blanket Mine vs Nichrut (Blanket)