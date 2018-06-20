Shinso, Tocky billed for dancehall night in Byo

Showbiz Correspondent

CHANTERS Tocky Vibes and Shinsoman are set to headline a Dancehall night being held at Club 09 (former Hustlers Night Club) in Bulawayo next Friday.

DJ Tony from Harare, DJ Tawaz, hip hop artiste Kidd Ego, contemporary musician Hwabaraty, Western Kazinz, TMX and Taddy Bear Events are also billed to perform.

DJ T Money, who is organising the show, said the event was being help to promote local talent while exposing Bulawayo artistes to established ones from Harare.“As Club 09, we hold such shows to enable local artistes to try and come up with collaborations. What better way to start the programme than to engage the biggest Zimdancehall pioneers Tocky Vibes and Shinsoman,” said DJ T Money.

He said this was in line with the focus of their club to give local arts a platform.

Entry has been pegged at $3 with ladies being allowed into the venue for free before 8PM.