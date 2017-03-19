Shovel attack breaks hubby’s rib

Andile Tshuma, Court Reporter

A MAN from Bulawayo suffered a broken rib when he was allegedly attacked by his estranged wife with a shovel, a court has heard.

Velisiwe Maphosa appeared before Western Commonage magistrate Mr Lungile Ncube facing charges of assaulting her husband Mr Edward Maphosa (49).

Velisiwe and her husband are both vendors who have been married for more than 10 years.

They allegedly had an argument two weeks ago over how to share the floor polish that they make and sell.

The court heard that Mr Maphosa sustained a broken rib following the attack by his wife.

Velisiwe pleaded not guilty to assault charges saying she had acted in self-defence as she was the victim and Mr Maphosa was the aggressor.

“Your Worship, he is the one who started the whole fight. He wanted to cheat me when we were sharing our cobra (floor polish). I contributed more paraffin for making the polish. He also wants to sleep with me yet we are on separation. He cannot claim any conjugal rights. I took the shovel from his hands as he attempted to strike my head and used it to assault him. He had actually threatened to rip open my private parts, which he said were making me crazy,” said Velisiwe.

Magistrate Ncube remanded her in custody to next week for continuation of trial.

Prosecuting, Mrs Esther Sibanda said the Maphosas, who are both vendors, had an argument a fortnight ago over how to share the floor polish that they make for sale.

“On March 3 this year at around 8PM, the accused person got into a fight with the complainant over how they were going to share the tins of floor polish that they sell. The accused person started insulting the complainant, accusing him of being unmanly,” said Mrs Sibanda.

Mr Maphosa in response accused his wife of denying him conjugal rights.

“The accused person grabbed a shovel and hit the complainant on his side, under the arm. The complainant fell and called for help,” said Mrs Sibanda.

Mr Maphosa reported the matter at Luveve Police Station leading to his wife’s arrest.

— @andile_tshuma